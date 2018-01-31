The failed vision of a united Africa- Part IV

By Dr Peter Kafumu

Thise series of articles continue cherishing our forefathers of African pan-Africanism who died for the freedom and unity of Africa. We discuss the pan-African movement that was dedicated to establishing independence for African nations and cultivating unity among nations and peoples of Africa.

After concluding the story of Kwame Nkrumah, we begin considering the story of Patrice Éméry Lumumba of the Republic of Congo (present day Democratic Republic of Congo - DRC). Lumumba wanted an African identity but his life was cut short; his critical pan-Africanist outlook was the greatest reason of his demise. The political career of Patrice Lumumba was brief; terminated by the colonial masters, but his contribution to the pan-African movement was enormous.

Patrice Lumumba, a Pan-Africanist and iconic revolutionary, founding leader of the Mouvement National Congolais (MNC) party and the Republic of the Congo. The first democratically elected leader of the country who led the Congo to independence. Lumumba played a critical role in Congo’s fight for independence from Belgium and the liberation and unification of Africa.

Lumumba was born on the 2nd July 1925 in Onalua area in the Katakokombe region of the Kasai Province in the Belgian Congo now the DRC. He accomplished his basic education in Christian schools and then attended one year course at a Government Post Office Training School and was employed as a Postal Clerk.

After studying the Enlightenment epitomes of Jean-Jacques Rousseau and Voltaire; and the philosophies of Molière and Victor Hugo; he was a moulded pan-Africanist and started writing poetry on anti-imperialist themes; that occasionally brought him into conflict with the colonial authorities.

He worked in Léopoldville (present day Kinshasa) and Stanleyville (present day Kisangani) as a postal clerk and while in Stanleyville he joined the Liberal Party of Belgium (LPB), where he worked on editing and as a LPB party literature distributer.

On the 5th October 1958, he participated in the formation of the Mouvement National Congolais Party (MNC) and became its leader. The MNC, was a party that did not promote ethnicity but promoted unity in attaining independence of the Congo.

In December 1958, Lumumba represented the MNC at the All-African Peoples’ Conference in Accra; a conference organized by Ghanaian President Nkrumah. In this first pan-African conference of its kind; Patrice Lumumba was a key speaker.

Lumumba in his speech at this conference; desired to decolonize the Congo by saying: “We wish to see a modern democratic state established in our country, which will grant its citizens freedom, justice, social peace, tolerance, well-being, and equality, with no discrimination whatsoever. The Congolese National Movement, which we represent at this great conference, is a political movement, founded on October 5, 1958. This date marks a decisive step for the Congolese people as they move toward emancipation”

He exposed the objectives of the Congolese National Movement and hoped to accomplish its objective of liberating the Congo; he said: “The fundamental aim of our movement is to free the Congolese people from the colonialist regime and earn them their independence. We base our action on the Universal Declaration of the Rights of Man — rights guaranteed to each and every citizen of humanity by the United Nations Charter — and we are of the opinion that the Congo, as a human society, has the right to join the ranks of free peoples”

Lumumba also restated his pan-African position when he said: “We are particularly happy to see that this conference has set as its objective, the struggle against all the internal and external factors standing in the way of the emancipation of our respective countries and the Unification of Africa. This is why we passionately cry out with all the delegates: Down with colonialism and imperialism!! Down with racism and tribalism!!

And long live the Congolese nation, long live Independent Africa!!...”