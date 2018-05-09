The failed vision of a united Africa- part xviii

By Dr Peter Kafumu

With independence at hand Kenya began a new dawn as a free nation under the leadership of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta. However, in November 1964 after negotiations with the government, KADU political party led by the Luo and other minority tribes agreed to merge with KANU a political party dominated by Kikuyu and KADU was, then, dissolved with its members joining KANU. In December 1964, Kenya was proclaimed a republic and Kenyatta became its executive President with both powers as a head of state and the head of government.

Kenyatta also sought to attain the support of Kenya’s second largest tribal group, the Luo, he thus appointed the Luo activist Jaramogi Oginga Odinga a leader of a rival leftist Kenya People’s Union (KPU) as his Vice President. Over the years Kenyatta suppressed the Kenya People’s Union political party from competing in elections and Kenya became a highly centralized and a de facto one-party state with Odinga leaving the Government.

Mzee Jomo Kenyatta became a leader who promoted reconciliation between the majority indigenous tribal groups and the minority European colonial settlers. He also pursued capitalist economic policies and the “Africanization” of the economy, with non-citizens prohibited from controlling key industries. The Africanization economic policy was a form of “black capitalism” that wanted to raise many black millionaires and billionaires in Kenya.

As Prime Minister of Kenya, Mr Kenyatta met with President Julius Kambarage Nyerere of Tanganyika and President Milton Obote of Uganda in Nairobi in June 1963 to discuss the possibility of merging their three nations (plus Zanzibar) into a single East African Federation. The three leaders agreed to accomplish the making of the federation by the beginning of the year 1964. Later Kenyatta backtracked on this commitment leaving Nyerere and Obote astounded.

Although Kenyatta still had a deep belief in the African identity and dignity he did not any more believe in an immediate pan-African federation of the entire Africa but a gradual step by step process of forming regional economic groupings.

He now favoured a slow process towards unification of the continent. Like Leopold Senghor of Senegal Kenyatta now believed that the African Federation must come gradually through economic cooperation across Africa. In this regard he later pushed for the formation of economic Eastern African Community (EAC) which was formed in 1967.

The Kenyan Government increasingly became anti-communist and was often criticized by communists and other leftists of being fascist. By 1967, Kenyatta broke diplomatic relations with China and he recalled his ambassador from Peking. There were also tense relations with the Soviet Union.

Although there were also occasional diplomatic quarrels between Kenya and the two neighbours Tanzania and Uganda who had close relationship with the East; this did not mar the pan-African vision of uniting Africa and thus the economic grouping the East African Community was formed in 1967.

The EAC was considered by the three leaders as a springboard to catapult these three East African nations into a political Federation. Regarding the African past, identity and virtue, Kenyatta’s desire to protect and cherish the African traditional and customary treasures did not wane.

It is also reported that in the late 1969 when Jomo Kenyatta toured the Western Province, on official duty he learnt that a prominent water fall, a touristic attraction in the area, even after Kenya became independent still had foreign name of “Broderick Falls” and he was very angry and told the people: “…I want to tell the people of Western Province that I felt ashamed trying to pronounce ….Bro…bro…bro…derrick falls. These are names reflecting servitude… Why can’t you look for better local names with local content, names we know of their origin…”