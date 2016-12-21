The other untold side of the NIMR boss sacking

By Zulfiqarali Premji premjizulfiqarali@gmail.com

In mid December 2016 the abrupt sacking of the National Institute of Medical Research DG, made headlines and many questions were left unanswered.

Within 12 hours, the new NIMR boss was named. NIMR was established sometimes in 1979 after the collapse of the former East African Community in 1977.

It has a long mandate but briefly it is supposed to do medical research so as to enhance the life of the Tanzanian population. It should do research on medical problems facing the country.

From the media reports, it appears that the ZIKA virus was responsible for the sacking saga. Questions such as why the former DG made public findings of her teams research on Zika virus were asked. Her move apparently irked her bosses and perhaps the process of sacking the DG started. NIMR is the research arm under the ministry of health. The DG thus overstepped the procedures by announcing, perhaps without due consultations with Chief Medical Officer or other senior officials in MoH.

In a diagnostic trial the aim is to validate the laboratory test for the diagnosis of in this case Zika virus. There is also cross reactivity with other mosquito transmitted viruses like yellow fever, denque or chikungunya thus I think the minister was correct, there were many things to consider before announcing the results.

Such diagnostic studies cannot give prevalence rates of the area-the data only gives positives in the selected study participants thus the prevalence cannot be generalized to any geographic area or population except prevalence in those who were tested. This is the scientific way of looking at this saga; however, there is a much deeper crisis at NIMR.

Since its establishment, the 3 DGs have all beeen biased towards malaria and mosquitoes. Of the three, two were zoologist and even the new appointee is a zoologist. This is the core issue; a non-medic heads a medical research institute. The current disease dynamics of diseases in the country have drastically changed.

Currently medical issues facing the country are, diseases of modern times like diabetes, hypertension obesity and cardiovascular disorders, secondly mental illnesses and substance abuse and thirdly injuries due to motor traffic accidents.

These are our problems and NIMR headed by a zoologist is supposed to provide leadership. In the past five years has there been any research by NIMR on these medical challenges?

At another level my observation is that the fifth phase government and also previous phases have shown biased against medics. I see more engineers appointed to strategic positions of leadership involving management and administration.

In private hospitals the CEO is a non-medic and a spurious director of medical services is appointed who has no administrative powers. There is a general feeling that medics are not good managers.

Good management in the healthcare sector isn’t just a financial matter, since patient outcomes and quality of life are the ultimate measures of performance. But excellent hospital leadership, to oversee both the financial and clinical dimensions of care, is central to sustainability.

A study in the USA by Zosia Kmietowicz concludes that doctors make the best managers: hospitals run by doctors outperformed those run by managers. Amanda Goodall a senior research fellow at the Institute for the study of labor in Bonn, Germany has shown similar findings.

Earlier this year the healthcare think tank the King’s Fund recommended that the NHS needs more clinical leadership and that leadership development should extend “from the board to the ward.” The government has since announced a new national leadership academy to give doctors and other clinical NHS staff more opportunity to develop their leadership skills (BMJ Careers 12 Jul.

Let me add that in the sixties and seventies Dr Kamuzu Banda was the President of Malawi, he was a physician and though we differed from his political ideology, he provided really good governance and I remember Blantyre was amongst the cleanest cities in sub Saharan Africa.

It is indeed true that medical personnel, doctors and nurses, see their role first and foremost as carers. They have significant autonomy and focus on and are led by professional norms and values. But this widely held notion does not mean that doctors cannot be good managers.

The myth is that doctors need a manager and with time the manager CEO leads the team with a heavy hand and the fundamental goals of a clinical set up are transformed into a commercial enterprise that looks at financial profits only.