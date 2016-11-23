The racial-nationalist strain of US populism is still alive

By John Mulaa

Now that a few days have elapsed, we are at a reasonable distance from the ‘cataclysmic’ black swan event that is the election of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America. For the jittery nerves out there, the world did not end nor is it about to end. At least for now.

Going into the election and up to the Election Day, national polls showed Secretary Hillary Clinton was favoured to win. In the event, she lost although Clinton won the popular vote by about 2 million votes, which means she was not rejected out of hand by an angry electorate.

Trump carried more states than Clinton, however, his win can actually be reduced to slightly less than 100,000 combined votes, which are the margin he bested Clinton by in three critical states: Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Why was Trump able to flip these states that have in the recent presidential election cycles gone Democratic? A significant slice of white male working class voters deserted their political home and cast their lot with Trump. How do we explain this surprising behaviour?

Inexorable global economic changes have spawned vast industrial dislocation and upset national economic structures across the Western world. Companies have decamped from their national homes on account of high labour costs.

Consequently factory workers in the manufacturing bastions in the West have been hard hit. The results at a personal level have been devastating. Formerly thriving manufacturing towns in America’s Midwest have been denuded and many are in the final death throes.

The economic, social and psychological impacts of being left behind are distressing. Dysfunction and drugs abuse is on the rise, so is suicide, sometimes slow, sometimes quick. Democratic and Republican parties have not properly addressed this issue.

The impact of international economic trends, primarily rising income inequality, is one of drivers of pitchfork politics across the Western world. People are lashing out at the status quo and demanding to be heard. Populism is ascendant and growing in strength.

Populism is not a new form of political expression or organising principle. Wherever and whenever democracy has been practised, it has reared its head going back to Roman times. In the United States, Democrats led by Andrew Jackson created quite a tempest in 19th century.

White crackers, squatters and backwoodsmen propelled Jackson to the presidency on a populist wave. He was much derided and mocked by the establishment in New York and Washington.

Unlike Trump, Jackson had governing experience and was a former army general. He was self-taught, could barely write grammatically correct English, and his wife smoked a pipe. Jackson’s path to the White House was characterised by unparalleled mudslinging, vitriol, and violence.

Then as now, disaffection born out of economic crises drove populism of the American variety. While it is true turbulent economic changes are and have always been unsettling, the risk many modern democracies now face is there are no quick fixes to economic changes and their impacts.

It is possible populism could permanently alter the basis of politics in liberal democracies. There is plenty of evidence. Across the Western world most recently in Britain by way of Brexit vote, populism is demonstrating its power and appeal and using democratic means to upset settled order.

France, Holland, Italy and Austria have powerful populist movements that promise to up-end long-standing and staid political arrangements. When the economic basis of existence is seriously challenged (channelling Karl Marx) many things could follow. Identity politics, something Africans should be familiar with given the intense and sometimes deadly competition over very few resources in their societies makes grand entrance. There is security in numbers of a similar kind.

Among the developments that have been noted about the Trump victory is the overwhelming support he received from the white electorate (70 per cent), mainly those without a college degree and also significantly from educated whites.

There is reason for this. Many American whites see a crisis in national identity with so many immigrants, documented and undocumented, in their midst. They fear this will lead to a total reconfiguration of the country demographically. It has created an environment suited for planting and nurturing the politics of fear.

As a sometime listener of right wing radio (for research purposes), it does not surprise that this is the main topic day, in a day out. that America is being swamped by unwashed culturally alien masses represented by none other than President Barrack Hussein Obama.

The “true” sons and daughters of the land (patriots in their patois) must rise up and make a stand or else all will be lost. Not only that, they perceive any gains (real or imagined) made by minorities and the “other” as happening at their expense. And they rail at the elites of both established parties as being in cahoots and perpetrating a nefarious plot to neutralise or rob the ‘true patriots’ of their heritage.

There is an ever-present appeal to traditionalist, the kind that the 2008 Republican vice-presidential candidate and running mouth Sarah Palin proclaimed represent, “the best of America… the real America” that is shaken by the many changes they see taking place around them.

In comes the master marketer Trump, in many ways the embodiment of the very things populists dislike.

He inherited a fortune; he is very wealthy by all standards, moves to and from his luxury properties, and his economic plan would, among other things, slash tax rates for rich people like himself.

He articulates the thoughts and gripe of disaffected, and bingo, the saviour has arrived on the political scene, one who will fight for whites and enact policies that favour them.

Trump’s campaign slogans, Take our Country Back/ Make America Great Again encapsulated these sentiments. Trump saw an opportunity in the deep vein of distress and resentment among millions of white working and middleclass Americans. And they overwhelmingly voted for him.

Anecdotally, a church going Kenyan émigré in Cleveland, Ohio was stunned during the church service on the Sunday preceding the election when the pastor compared Trump to Moses, the deliverer of his people held in Egyptian captivity.

What must be done? First, the conditions underlying the populism of the right and the left (the latter exemplified by Bernie Sander’s rapid and massive support that almost derailed Clinton in the primaries and was in part instrumental to Obama’s capture of the White House) must be addressed but not in the manner populists and their leaders suggest.

Economic stagnation and growing income inequality cannot be brushed aside. Doing so will open the door wide for the natural progression of populism that, if history is any guide, will invariably conclude in epic disasters because the solutions populist movements propose compound the initial underlying problems and lead eventually to internal strife and external conflict, to be blunt, transnational bloodletting.

The silver lining optimists should grasp with fervour is the American presidential election result may have lanced the boil by providing a catharsis. After all, Clinton won the popular vote.

Many shudder to think what would have followed a Trump loss. His supporters, some of whom Clinton aptly termed “deplorables”, were seething and itching for mayhem.

They might have reacted desperately and violently with unpredictable consequences had their man lost. At the very least they are calmer now. As reality sets in and the changes and gains they hoped for do not materialise, they might reconsider or sink deeper into hopeless stupor and resentment. Or they may seek an alternative: a truer and perhaps more potentially destructive “Moses” the next time round.

Trump’s victory underscores the reality that the racial-nationalist strain of American populism is ever enduring, not about to go away.