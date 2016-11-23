The two sides of Magufuli and the social media

By Esther Karin Mngodo

President John Magufuli has had a peculiar profile in the media, unlike his predecessors. In this age of social media, he has become an internet sensation.

In December last year, just a month after his inauguration, Tanzanians and people from all around the world asked #WhatWouldMagufuliDo, posting funny Twitter memes that made the hashtag go viral for days.

He got into office on third gear, and it looks like he is not stopping at anything. Now, you can only travel if you have a permit from the Prime Minister’s office; there are no sitting allowances and he cancelled Independence Day celebrations last year.

He has gained a reputation for his cost-cutting measures and a philosophy of promoting hard work (Hapa Kazi Tu) that resulted in him being called a bulldozer. These were reflected in the #WhatWouldMagufuliDo Twitter trend.

From The Washington Post (US) to The Guardian (UK) and Courier Mail (Australia), President Magufuli has been featured in the news all around the world for his hardworking spirit. He has been praised for being a ‘different’ leader.

Kenyan prolific lawyer LMO Lumumba praised him recently for bringing back the spirit of Mwalimu Nyerere.

Magufuli seems to be a source of a good laugh. Kenya’s comedian Eric Omondi recently released ‘How to Be Magufuli’ video. In it Omondi shares five things on how to be Magufuli and exaggerates everything the President does.

Yet on the other hand, Magufuli doesn’t seem to be pro-social media. He recently said that he wishes that an angel came down from heaven, take away social media and then bring it back when he (Magufuli) is about to leave office. Recently, a number of people were arrested for speaking against the President through WhatsApp and Facebook.

Maria Sarungi-Tsehai, a communications expert in Dar es Salaam says that the Cybercrime Law did not start with Magufuli. “One of the first things I said when the Cybercrime bill was put online for our input was “Why does the government want to criminalise gossip?” she says with a laugh and adds, “I have never been answered.”

She says that President Magufuli has become such a sensation because he does not talk or act in many ways in the manner that many politicians do and that resonates with the people all around the continent. And to date many Africans say they wish their presidents were like Magufuli.

“However, what after one year is not clear yet is whether Magufuli has lived up to this popular image. That has received a mixed review depending on which person you talk and on the social status of that person.

Yes, his messages and actions resonate with majority of Tanzanians but not necessarily with the urban white collar workers or civil servants who have felt the brunt of his reforms,” she says. The Parliament must pressure the government and the law should be amended.

But there is another law in the kitchen that is worst that the first, says Jamii Forum’s Manager Asha Abinallah. The Media Services Bill which the President recently signed into law defines social media applications as part of electronic media which include television.

And the proposed law gives a lot of power to the Minister to even close a media company (and in this case, an application), if he is not happy with it.

So should we be afraid that what we post online would land us into trouble? Maria says that she is not afraid. “I do not believe that the law enforcement has the time or resources to follow every private chats.

However, what I am cautious about (and I have been always) is what I post publicly. And now even more caution is needed with the Cybercrime law because anyone can claim to be insulted and by law can report it as a crime.”