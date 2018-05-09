When “men of God” become men of doggy!

By Nkwazi Mhango

When it comes to dealing with psychos, quacks and certified idiots who con unsuspecting dupes, India plays no joke. India recently evidenced the jailing of one Asaram Bapu, 77, “a man of God,” whose sentencing was read out inside a prison in Jodhpur, Rajasthan state. Bapu was found guilty of raping one of his followers. Further, according to the Guardian (August 28, 2018) in August, another popular Indian guru, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh “Bling”, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two female followers.

Sexual violence in the name of God is not new to India. According to the Telegram (December 4, 2015), another ‘man of God”, Aravindan Balakrishnan, a 75-year-old Maoist, carried out a brutal campaign of violence against the women over several decades, brainwashing them into believing that he was God.

Many cons in the name of God have dubiously and easily made a killing so as to become stinking rich thanks to robbing many desperate and ignorant people, mainly women. For example, Bapu is not a pauper one would expect the man of God to be. From religious chicanery, Bapu runs more than 230 ashrams with residential schools with millions of followers in India, Canada, Kenya, the US, the UK and Uganda. Having such a wide network of businesses, I am not sure if his co-cons are not replicating Bapu’s behaviour which seems to be the order of day when it comes to self-appointed “men and women of God.” In Australia cardinal George Pell, Pope Francis’ chief financial adviser stand charged with sexual offences spanning over 40 years down the line.

In South Africa one, Bernard Pumalaka, another “man of God” confesses to have molested over 200 followers who went to him seeking his miracles. Despite such an admission, no charges were preferred against Pumalaka. This felon is lucky.

When it comes to dealing with self-appointed ramp-fed ronyons calling themselves “men or women of God, “India does not tinker around the edge. However, in Africa, particularly Tanzania, such con artists think everybody is a few short bulbs of chandelier. And, indeed, sometimes, we are. How can we fall short of being while we evidence them devour our people in the name of God? Aren’t we collectively accomplices to this crime resulting from collective imbecilisation? Who take them on? When some are squeezed tongues of human rights campaigners wag by politicising everything.

How many fake gurus do we have in Tanzania that use religious cloak or offering traditional medicines to conceal their criminality? How many girls and women have already fallen prey to this criminality in the name of miracles and solving their problems? Under religion and traditional healing, many Binadams have fallen prey to such greedy and heartless sinners who call themselves people of God while in actuality are but devils incarnate if not the people of doggy.

How many victims are suffering in silence either because of fear or just ignorance? How many should suffer for the authorities to wake up from the slumber? Why do authorities allow known con men and con women to keep on marauding on our innocent people under whatever pretext and ruse? Provided that these criminals do not only commit sexual related offence but also financial related ones, the governments needs to probe them and know how they made such quick wealth. How many vampires and vamps do you know that are now “men and women of God” that live in your country, street and neighbourhood? Didn’t Jesus presage you? He said that “by their fruit you will recognise them. Do people pick grapes from thorn bushes, or figs from thistles?” (Matthew 7:16). Where do they get authorities to amass wealth? Jesus said that “it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God.” (Mark 10: 25). Again, as Jeremiah (5 :21) puts it “hear this, you foolish and senseless people, who have eyes but do not see who have ears but do not hear.” Sometimes, I wonder how people read the books of their faiths such as the Bible. What do you take away from this assertion by Jesus? He admonishes everybody to “watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves” (Matthew 7: 15).