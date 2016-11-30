Where is the US Democratic Party moving to after poll?

By Andy Chande

The Republican Party is fractured by ideological divisions, led by an inexperienced and unpredictable President-elect. There is much unpleasant reality for Democrats to deal with right now, starting with this the GOP controlling virtually everything. The two-party system is, at best, one and a half.

Republicans won the Presidency. They retained control of both houses of Congress. Soon, when Donald Trump appoints a replacement for the late Justice Antonin Scalia, they will re-establish a conservative majority in the Supreme Court. As far as the Federal Government is concerned, that’s the whole trifecta.

After making significant gains last week, Republicans control both legislative chambers in 32 States – and hold the Governorships in 33. Some of the Nation’s most diverse and populous States, including Texas and Florida, are living under one-party republican rule. Democrats should reject the urge to take comfort in favourable demographic trends. It is very likely that within a generation, minorities will be in the majority – and that minorities tend to vote for Democrats.

The Republicans nominated Trump, a totally unsuitable person to be the President and Commander-in-Chief. Yet he won. The Republican Party is so splintered – the establishment, the tea party wing, the defence hawks, the social conservatives and now the Trumpistas – that sometimes I think of it as Afghanistan: with each faction having its own warlord and grievances and goals.

Many of the demands they make upon Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will be uncompromisingly extreme and mutually exclusive.

Yet if Democrats expect to sit back and watch the GOP self-destruct, I fear they will be disappointed. Consider this fact: The Republican Party not only survived the Trump candidacy, but also prospered.

Despite all the Never Trump noise, most prominent Republican officials eventually fell in line. Some voiced strong reservations but said they would vote for him anyway, which amounted to an endorsement.

Others, such as the Bush family, declined to publicly proclaim their opposition in a way that perhaps might have made a difference. Maybe they thought he was bound to lose anyway; if so, they miscalculated.

Another lesson, perhaps the most important one, is that the Democratic Party cannot hope to succeed by relying solely on its ability to win the popular vote in Presidential elections. They have won the popular vote in 1992, 1996, 2000, 2008, 2012 and now 2016. That’s six out of the past seven Presidential contests. Yet the Republican Party is running the country, or at least most of it.

The Democratic Party cannot just wait for the next Barack Obama to come along. Instead, Democrats need to do what Republicans did, which is to build from the ground up and start winning State and Local elections. A Democratic rebound has to begin with the basics: getting people who agree with you to vote. Only less than 60 per cent of those eligible to cast ballots in last week’s election bothered to do so.

Conservatives who say this is “a center-right nation” may be right in terms of who votes, but they are wrong in terms of who could vote. Polls show that the country favors Democratic over Republican positions on most issues. The Democrats will need to consider that members of labour unions and unorganised unskilled workers will in due course realise that their Government is not even trying to prevent wages going down or jobs still being exported. About the same time they will realize that suburban white-collar workers – themselves desperately afraid of being downsized – are not going to let themselves be taxed to provide social benefits for anyone else.

I am also of the view that nonsuburban electorate will decide that the system has failed and start looking around for a strongman to vote for – someone willing to assure them that, once he is elected, the smug bureaucrats, tricky lawyers, overpaid bond salesmen, and postmodernist professors will no longer be calling the shots.

My relatives and a large number of my friends living in the USA are Republican supporters. I believe that unlike Indian origin businessmen and industrialists in the UK similar Indian origin entrepreneurs tend to vote for Democrats.

The Democratic Party should put its energy and money into connecting with potential voters at the grass-root level. Trump made a bunch of pie-in-the-sky promises he can never keep. Democrats need a hopeful but realistic message recognising that while most big cities prosper in today’s globalised economy, much of the rest of the country suffers.