Why TZ should emulate Uhuru-Odinga gesture

By Mosenda Jacob @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmdia.com

Dar es Salaam. Most of the immediate feedback Chadema national chairperson Freeman Mbowe received from the Twitterati when he tweeted his salutary remarks following President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga surprise unity gesture was negative.

Mr Mbowe had congratulated the two for “yet another historic, democratic and smart move to reconcile and unify Kenya.”

He wrote that h prayed “that all Kenyans seize the opportunity in a bid to build a stronger, unified and prosperous Kenya. Africa is proud of you. Congratulations!”

Commentators wondered why Mr Mbowe and other Chadema cadres criticized former presidential candidate Edward Lowassa for going to see President John Magufuli at State House and commend the job he was doing for the development of Tanzania in January.

@emma_daudi wrote “When [Edward] Lowassa went to see President Magufuli, what happened. You descended him. Is that civility or hate?” @Mkatalunya wrote “Criticising Lowassa for going to see President Magufuli was the height of hypocrisy.” And yet another Twitter user, @yonapavea, wrote, “Your salutary remarks [to the Kenyan duo] would have been meaningful had you started with Lowassa and Magufuli.”

Mr Mbowe’s heartfelt congratulations to Uhuru and Odinga may paint a portrait of a man who is longing for a similar opportunity here in Tanzania.

Since he took office, President Magufuli has maintained a hardline stance against the opposition. He banned public political activities saying that “it’s now time for work” and politics should wait until 2020.

The opposition declared the ban undemocratic and “dictatorial” and there have been, since then, squabbles and skirmishes involving the opposition politicians and the security forces.

Politicians, academics react on Kenyatta, Odinga pact

Political stakeholders praised Kenyatta and Odinga’s gesture saying it was the only way to go to unify a divided nation.

Nape Nnauye, former minister for Information, Arts, Culture and Sports and Mtama MP (CCM) was among the first political figures who blessed the move. Mr Nnauye took it to Twitter to recite the 2 Chronicles 7:14 which reads; “…if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” In an apparent desire to see his country is unified beyond political ideologies, Mansour Yussuf Himid, former minister in the Zanzibar government, said that he had an opportunity, by virtue of his former position as a minister, to visit all regions in the country.

“But today,” wrote Himid who decamped to CUF from CCM in his Twitter account, “I’m afraid to go even outside my home just because I don’t agree with CCM’s policies.” A political scientist from the University of Dodoma Dr James Mollel praised the Uhuru-Odinga gesture saying reconciliation is of paramount importance to save a country from plunging into chaos. There are many lessons that the Tanzanian political elite can learn from their Kenyan counterparts, offers Dr Mollel.

These lessons range from gradual sharing of power, honouring of each other’s political commitments, the creation of a conducive climate to economic justice and a willingness among the population at large to accept responsibility for the past and for the future. “The entire East African region,” says the don “has for sure something to learn from the two (Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga) politicians.”

He calls the gesture of unity between the two “long overdue” and it will play a great role in stopping the country from “sliding into mayhem.”

In showing how inextricable the relationship between political stability and economic development is, a political scientist from Mzumbe University Prof Eliud Lutehi notes that the move between Kenyatta and Odinga is the right track for the country’s economic trajectory.

He is of opinion that the people across the region will learn a lesson that despite differences that define their identities, like political ideologies, national interests must come first. “It’s indeed a move to be emulated by all in the region,” he says. Though he smells a sense of betrayal by Mr Odinga to his National Super Alliance (Nasa) allies, Prof Stephenson Morgan from the University of Dodoma says the move is commendable. Notwithstanding its commendability he thinks the move shouldn’t have been as abrupt as it was.

The don highlights that the coming together must have probably been triggered by some agreements including the 2022 succession plans.

“The move also might put Kenyan deputy president William Ruto’s plan to take over in 2022 at risk. He has to be keen watching the developments,” he said. With the ongoings in the Tanzanian political arena since the coming into scene of President Magufuli many stakeholders have been longing for some kind of “reconciliation.” Zitto Kabwe, the leader of ACT-Wazalendo, is one of the first to call for the convening of the national reconciliation forum as well as for the formation of independent commission of inquiry to probe the kidnappings and killings of politicians, activities and journalists.

He told journalists on February 24, this year that the forum would have to revisit the multiparty democracy and all the laws and regulations that guide and come up with resolutions that would ensure smooth operations of political parties,” Mr Kabwe noted. The national reconciliation should also involve stakeholders from other sectors such as activists, businessmen, farmers, livestostcok keepers and so forth.

Chadema elders want to see JPM

Meanwhile, as we went to the press yesterday Chadema Council of Elders was had called a press conference in which they told reporters that they wanted to meet and engage President Magufuli in conversation about the current political crisis.

Briefing reporters at the party’s offices, the Secretary of the Council of Elders Roderick Lutembeka said; “We hope the President will agree to enter into a meaningful dialogue with cross section of stakeholders such as religious leaders, opposition party leaders and elders as part of efforts to chart the best way forward for our country,” he said.

The opposition, which has been raising concerns on the country’s deteriorating political situation borrowed a leaf from the neighbouring Kenya’s long standing rivals who came together into a common understanding last weekend.

“We all know what has been going on in Kenya especially between the two rivals {Kenyatta and Odinga], but they have come into an agreement that, hopefully, will see the country moving forward. Our country has been in the front line of solving problems in other countries, we need to look for ways to sort out issues in a dialogue for the sake of our country now,” he reiterated.

He added; “It is time to follow Kenya’s example so that we can sort out our differences.”