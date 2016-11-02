Why the traditional party system is on its deathbed

By Elias Mhegera @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Beijing. Political scientists, lawyers, economists and historians today share the view that something has gone wrong with political parties, which traditionally were believed to be true representatives of the people.

A two-day seminar held recently in the major city of Chongqing in Southwest China, and organised by the Communist Party of China (CPC), revealed weaknesses of the party system across Africa and many other parts of the world.

A party system is a concept in comparative political science concerning the system of government by political parties in a democratic country.

Former French Premier Dominique de Villepin, who also attended the seminar, noted that the traditional ‘party system’ had undergone major changes with the masses now viewing it as distant – not representing the true voices of the people anymore.

“Since the economic downturn of 2008, there are many indications that the party system is in a crisis; it is becoming a tool of division and suppression rather than inclusiveness,” he said, expressing concerns over the fact that of recent the world has been characterised more by violence than dialogue.

His views were shared by Liu Yunshan, one of the top leaders of the Communist Party of China, and a current member of the Politburo Standing Committee, the de facto top decision-making body of China.

Liu said that the economic downturn indicated that there is a demand of a shared global solution for the impending challenges due to their intertwined nature and spillover-effects.

“The world no longer entertains the politics of love and hate, but rather sharing of global economic advantages, global development and sharing the fruits of science and technology inclusively,” he said.

He condemned any kind of leadership which tends to exclude itself from the shared norms of governance on the claim of uniqueness and nationalism.

“These fallacies of tyranny, protectionism, and populism are retrogressive and just delaying economic development,” he added. Liu urged political leaders to learn to adhere to peoples’ demands, which are overwhelming. “No single nation can resolve them without co-operation with the external world.”

Lack of inclusive governance

He listed the main challenges as neglecting the role of individuals in development, lack of inclusive governance, lack of mutual sharing of the advantages of international trade, the side effects of climate change and terrorism.

“Good governance and inclusiveness means respecting the role of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), non-state actors, and being adjustable to global efforts of transparency and openness.”

Liu also challenged political parties to reflect these demands in their agenda. Leaders should avoid monopolistic politics and indulge experts so that they can play their vital role in governance issues, he added.

More so, political leaders should enhance talents even those which have chosen to be outside the government establishment.

“It is high time that leaders learn to avoid isolation and ideologies which fragment their societies, rather it is a prerogative of governments to co-operate even with those with different ideologies, in order to bring happiness and harmony,” he said.

British legislator, Mr Edward Miliband, who is a former leader of the UK’s Labour Party, condemned the concept of ‘winners and losers’ in elections. He revisited Brexit in his country, noting that it was a people’s revolt against impositions from the government.

“Where people think that there are people who are benefiting more than others there will be opposition, and this is not in the UK or US alone, it is a global phenomenon, Brexit was just one indication of the ‘public discontent’,” he said.

He warned that without respecting people’s emotions, prior, during and after elections, there would be revolts, quits and even threats to national security due to covert movements and deliberate sabotages from within the government.

Thorsten Schafer Gumbel, Vice President of Germany’s Social Democratic party (SDP), noted that inequality caused the disintegration of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) in 1991, and the Fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. He urged parties to talk, between ‘the winners and losers’.

He also advised leaders to avoid populism, but consider discussing solutions with their opponents in the light of national interest.

Another British Labour legislator Liam Byrne suggested that in order to avoid extreme concentration of power in the hands of the political elite entrepreneurial NGOs should work to empower the economically marginalised.

However, the secretary general of South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC), Mr Gwede Mantashe, argued that political parties in Africa were still a true representations of people’s wishes.