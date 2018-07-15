Youth soccer league kicks off in Kibaha

By Elizabeth Tungaraza

Season four of the Youth Soccer League kicked off last weekend at Tumbi Primary School in Kibaha, Coast Region. Pupils from 12 schools are taking part in the tournament.

Organised by a Korean non-governmental organisation, Global Together, for the fourth consecutive year, the tournament involves schools from Kibaha Town Council and Kibaha District Council.

Football teams from Miembe Saba, Tumbi, Azimio, Mtongani, Mamlaka, Mwendapole, Mlandizi, JKT-Ruvu, Kibaha, Kongowe, Jamuhuri and Kilangalanaga primary schools, which will compete in the league, received sports gears including new jerseys, shoes and balls.

During the opening ceremony, Global Together Director Sang Yun Nam, underscored the importance of sports for children, saying the games are crucial for not only keeping children healthy mentally and physically but also for building good relations between schools and among the pupils.

“Sports make the brain work better. It helps pupils to have a good focus on school work,” he told pupils and teachers from the participating schools, calling for fair play and respect for each other during the games.

A Standard Seven pupil from Jamuhuri Primary School, Rebeca Obadia commended Global Together for sponsoring the tournament, saying the support will help improve sports performance in the district.

“I’m happy to participate in the competition. I have seen people succeed in life through sports. I’m keen to achieve this through football,” she said, calling Kibaha residents and parents to turn up in big numbers to support their children and spot football talents.

Standard Seven pupil from Kibaha Primary School, William Stanford, said participating in the competition would help build fitness and confidence among the pupils. “Sports help us to avoid health problems, make us physically active and we become happier when playing,” he said.