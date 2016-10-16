PARENTING : A parent’s guide to video and computer games

By Sound Living Reporter

Electronic games dazzle us with cutting-edge graphics, excite us with seemingly boundless possibilities, and probably frighten us with the power they have over our kids.

As the market and influence of electronic games continues to grow, parents need to understand a few basics, such as why our kids are attracted to these addictive games, what they can learn from them, and how to avoid some inherent pitfalls.

Why children love electronic games

Lightning-fast processing speed, thundering audio, tantalizing graphics — certainly they’re part of the allure, but they’re really just window-dressing around the most elemental attraction: control. “Many kids, on a minute-to-minute basis, are told what to do, what to wear, what activities they can or can’t do,” says Warren Buckleitner, editor of Children’s Software Revue. When they get their hands on a mouse or a game controller, they can do things that they may not be able to do in the real word, he notes — such as race cars.

Choosing good games

Of course, this empowerment cuts both ways, depending on whether the software channels it toward constructive or destructive behavior. Luckily, it’s fairly easy to spot a good game — simply apply what you know about play in general to the video game market. “Good software is based on principles of play that have existed forever,” Buckleitner says. Just like the kind of play your child enjoys in his own backyard, quality games offer intriguing searches, unexpected surprises, healthy sports competition — elements as old and entertaining as hide-and-go-seek.

Another way to ensure good choices? “Start with your child’s interests,” says Buckleitner. “You can also use that rule backward, too: What would I like my child to be exposed to more?” A former teacher, Buckleitner often watched students in the early grades struggle over their math and spelling abilities. But computer software can introduce formal academics in a playful, stress-free setting. Serious subjects tend to lose their intimidating edge when children encounter them in the comfortable context of entertainment.

But games don’t have to be obviously educational to be teaching something. Even seemingly frivolous games can be packed with unexpected lessons. The hockey game I play with my son generates discussions about geography and international politics (“Dad, show me on the map where the Vancouver Canucks play,” and “Why did the Russian team change its name from the Soviet Union?”).

Handling violence in video games

This same hockey game also contains occasional fighting, and although nobody gets hurt, there’s no graphic gore, and every scuffle ends with the play-by-play announcer admonishing the combatants as they skate off to the penalty box, the inevitable question arises: Do violent games create violent kids?

Over the last 20 years, studies have come down on all sides of the issue but produced no bottom-line clinical evidence that life imitates virtual reality. Even so, highly publicized incidents of school violence, some involving kids who dabbled in the games, have kept controversy roiling.

What can concerned parents do? For starters, keep your antennae up. One survey by the institute revealed that 80 percent of high school kids were familiar with the popular shoot-’em-up title “Duke Nukem.” Only 5 percent of parents had even heard of it. It’s never too soon to tune in to your child’s interests.

It also pays to read the reviews and pay attention to the ratings of kids’ software. A good rule for parents: Know what your children buy, or be there when they buy it. Better yet, play it.

How much is too much?

Even the best computer games — especially the best — can be addictive. And too much time spent in front of a computer screen has negative consequences. “Heavy users of electronic media tend to have fewer activities, fewer hobbies, play less well with peers, and not do as well in school,” says Gentile. “Light users tend to get the benefit of the media.”

In 1998, Neilsen Media Research reported that the average child or adolescent spends more than 21 hours a week watching TV. And that doesn’t count time spent surfing the Web or playing video games. So when you’re calculating reasonable parameters for your child, think overall “screen time.” Gentile recommends between one and two hours of screen time per day, but notes that there are no magic numbers. More important is to encourage a variety of activities and emphasize balance.

Be clear that computer games are a privilege, to be used only with parental permission.

Make computer games a social, rather than solitary, activity. Experts emphasize the importance of keeping the hardware — whether it’s TV game consoles or desktop systems — in a family area. Not only does this reduce the possibility that your child will isolate himself, but it gives you a chance to keep an eye on the screen.