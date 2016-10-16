TRAVEL : A religious gathering in Dar city

By Maheen Sidik

Recently the city of Dar es Salaam was engulfed in a religious gathering that brought thousands of Gujarati Muslims to the country.

The Dawoodi Bohora’s are a community of Gujarati Muslims, with a global population of 1 million, most of whom reside in India, Pakistan and East Africa. Being a break off from Shia Muslims, the month of Muharram and celebrations of Ashura are particularly important for them.

Currently the community is spiritually led by His Holiness Mufaddal Saiffudin who succeeded from his late father in 2014.

The Bohora’s have an important historical significance to East Africa. Many of them came to the continent as part of the Indian migration to Africa that took place from 1800 onwards. You will find families that have been in Africa for more than 6 generations spread around towns like Tanga, Morogoro, Mombasa, Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam, Kampala and Nairobi, engaged in a variety of occupations; but most popularly hardware and household items.

Dar es Salaam has been host to the Bohora’s annual Muharram gathering, which is announced to the community only 15 days prior to the event. This is extremely short notice, not only for the thousands in preparing for the trip, but also those volunteers that commit to organising such a vast event. The announcement of the event brought hope, albeit short term, to the people of Dar es Salaam, who were to benefit from the excessive demand in housing, hotels, transport facilities, food caterers and even coconut sellers.

The 10 days of Muharram for the Bohora’s started on the the 4th of October with Ashura, being the most important day held on the 9th evening of Muharram. More than 40,000 (non-Tanzanian) Bohora’s participated this year, with the numbers growing during the last few days.

Walking around the Bohora mosque and community centre in Upanga, one realises the deep commitment and massive efforts from its members that work long hours in making sure things run according to plan.

From the Burhani guards from India dressed in their khakhi attire, the chef from Sri Lanka preparing to feed an army of thousands, the young gate keepers from Nairobi and Mombasa, the team of volunteers registering each and every arriving member and providing them with local sim cards, information and emergency contacts, to the young Tanzanian Bohora’s serving tea and burgers on the streets.

It is this spectacular display of sheer commitment to community spirit that others can only learn from this community.