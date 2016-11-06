Are we living within the bubble of insecurity?

By Tasneem Hassanali

Ample of light green-lined daladalas stopped at the Mnazi Mmoja bus stand to drop and pick passengers on a Wednesday morning.

A bus conductor of one of the buses asked from a distance, ‘dada huendi leo’ (aren’t you going today?). Ignoring both the conductor and the following six buses going to Segerea, I decided to hop on the Ubungo bus that came 25 minutes later.

As we reached the Ilala station, two men conversing stridently hopped in complaining how the people lacked unity and chose to be spectators instead of saviours.

By now, the news of the crime ‘the eye gouging scorpion’ had spread and everyone was discussing it. Their tones got few other commuters involved in the conversation of what had transpired.

As soon as we reached Buguruni, the place where the hideous incident had taken place, I looked outside the window and it was just like any other day. The market was layered with waste food on the grounds, daladalas queuing, street vendors setting up their merchandise on the pavement, commuters and bus conductors arguing and the market bustling with sounds of bargains.

Looking at the tiring faces of people in Buguruni, it got me thinking, what if I was the victim and these faces didn’t show a sign of sympathy to help, what if I called for help and these faces thought it was only a dialogue they had to listen to and not act, what if’, my thoughts were driven away by a middle-aged woman who ushered me to squeeze my legs for her sack of coconuts.

I felt safe in the crumpled seat of the daladala, instead of being on the street which I usually am when I take the green-lined daladala so as to change the route.

Rising insecurity, a myth or the truth?

Just like myself, 50-year-old Natasha Kapinga*, a resident of Mbezi is also victim of fear and insecurity. She was attacked in Mbezi beach at nightfall upon returning from work.

“The day I was attacked, it was around 10.00 pm and the street was poorly lit. With faint vision, I saw a man standing on the other end of the street. I continued walking at a confident pace but the man attacked me trying to snatch the bag off my shoulders, and we struggled for quite some time,” she recalls.

Though Natasha has become more vigilant, for months the fear of insecurity trapped her mind.

Though incidences of night robbery with violence have been the norm in the city going by media reports, Dar es Salaam Special Zone Commissioner of Police (CP), Simon Sirro told Sound Living that a comparative analysis shows that the crime rate in Dar es Salaam has lowered as to what it was two years back.

He says, “Two years back, we used to receive four to five armed robbery cases a week but now we receive one per month including robbery with violence, petty thefts and attacks.”

He further explains the reason, “Community policing and inter-district operations have contributed significantly in the control of crime. There are various aspects to this of which some are providing information, involvement and co-operation of the citizens, education on gang operations, motivating the informers and organising the community in an informed manner.” The Ward Security Committee is generally responsible for street security one dwells in.

Why does the bubble of insecurity exist?

Last month, a text message on WhatsApp went viral of the family of Zainuddin Fakhruddin from Houston who had come to Dar es Salaam to attend a Bohra religious congregation of Ashara.

His first-hand account of a bad experience he and his family had gone through read: “We were taking a ride on the Oysterbay road and we heard a funny noise from our car. So we stopped to check, unfortunately we were robbed. Five to six men came from the bushes and robbed some of our phones and money. Luckily no one was injured. We were seven adults and two kids. The kids are a little traumatised because we tried to resist but they had machettes in their hands.”

According to Onesmo Olengurumwa’s research paper on ‘The State of Insecurity in Tanzania,’ the attacks of police stations are one of the indicators of the state of insecurity in Tanzania. In his paper he writes, ‘If those who have a role to protect citizens are not protected then who will protect citizens? This is purely state of insecurity in Tanzania.’

Last year, the Ikwiriri tragic incident which took lives of two police officers, another incident occurred on 13th of July at Stakishari Police Station in Dar es Salaam where the gangsters shot down to death three people and four policemen, injuring four. Including other situations, it indicates that about 60 police sub-machine guns (SMGs) were robbed from only ten police stations in Tanzania between 2014 and 2015.

He further writes, ‘This is indeed a shock to security of people and their property. We should all condemn this trend of attacking police stations and collection of firearms by bandits. These firearms which are now in the hands of gangsters will be used to harm innocent citizens.’

Role of social media

Social media has made a valuable on-time information tool for alerting citizens whether for small-time crimes or more serious cases involving life and death, so believes Nureen Nathoo, the principal admin of the facebook group ‘Dar Crime Alerts (DCA)’.

DCA and its sister group Dar Traffic Jams and Accidents have actively involved 38,000 Dar es Salaam residents who are constantly feeding the page with alerts and information to raise awareness about different issues.

Nureen says, “The reason this group was initiated was because we have been victims ourselves of petty crimes and big crimes. Since facebook has grown in its popularity with time, we wanted to create a platform where we and the people could share experiences and incidents to alert other citizens.

So this community service group informs people about different incidents and crimes, accounts of victims and messages of precaution.” Nureen believes that the initiation of this group by the founding member, Ali Najafi, has given a voice to victims who were in a nutshell.

*Names changed