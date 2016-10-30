Children of partnership

By Esther Karin Mngodo @es_taa ekmngodo@tz.nationmedia.com

From my peripheral vision, I could see General Mao standing next to me. He was taunting me, calling me names, Chiswa girl, Chiswa girl, ha ha ha. He was coming to get me.

I knew that he would not rest until he had found me, even in this apartment in Kariakoo. I wasn’t safe here. He was coming after us, every one of us. And I knew what I had to do. I should have done it a long time ago when my mother warned me. I had to run.

“Hilda,” he called my name and touched my shoulder.

I screamed and got on my feet. The cup fell from my hands and broke into pieces. The coffee spilled on the white tiled floor which I had thoroughly scrubbed the previous night. I turned around to find my husband, Yusuf, speaking on top of his voice, telling me to calm down. My mother in-law was also trying to say something, but I couldn’t understand at the moment. Yusuf had been standing next to me all that time. He held my shaking body and slowly made me come to a standstill.

“Oh, she’s going to be alright,” my mother in-law, Mai, said. She kept crocheting another red doily to add to the many that she had already placed all over my white sofas. It was as if nothing had happened. As if she had not heard the 8 o’clock news, or heard me scream, or seen the shattered china on the floor. She must have been happy now. I will finally be eliminated from their lives. Whenever I returned from work to find a cup of coffee and maandazi prepared by Yusuf, she would grab the opportunity to sneer at what a useless woman I was. Now the cup was broken.

“It should be the other way round my son. You should be coming home to a prepared meal. Even women in China aren’t this way,” she would say to him, as if this was 2015. And as if I wasn’t fully Chinese myself. When my father, Mzee Philip Wang had come to East Africa in 2038 as a businessman, he fell in love with Wambuka Mpogoro, a dark skinned woman from Morogoro Region in Tanzania who lectured at the University of Dodoma. My chocolate skin, small eyes and thick kinky hair is the outcome of love that my parents had for each other. The kind of love that I wanted with Yusuf.

I didn’t argue with Mai. I was just another Chiswa girl, married at 21, claiming to have fallen in love with her son and stealing him away from her. I wasn’t Chinese to Mai. I was unworthy of her approval. But she was his mother. And in her world, she had every right to complain, having raised him single-handedly. The woman had expectations. I also had mine when General Mao started addressing the nation and all friends of China on the 8 o’clock news. He was a young unlike his predecessor. Young and ambitious. He wanted to make China great again, as if it wasn’t already. Modern day China had spread its hands of friendship with all African states in the Sub-Sahara. Africa had become its industry and its best friend.

“I would like to announce to you that I have made an important decision that must be executed immediately in all states that are friends of China. We have made amazing progress in the 50 years of partnership. It has been a great journey. China has helped rebuild Africa in a way that no other single country in the world has been able to. And Africa has been a great ally to China. We would like to thank all our friends,” General Mao said and cleared his throat and then he continued: “However, some things have to change.” He paused. The camera zoomed in, making his face fill the whole screen.

“I know you have been hearing rumours that change is coming. News outlets have reported on the recent ‘China and Friends Summit’ that happened in Beijing and what emerged out of that meeting. Every generation needs its martyrs. And this one is about to provide its own.

“Chiswa. We all know what that means. We all know who they are and where they are. They are the children of partnership. The physical fruit of our friendship. Half Chinese and half Swahili, Chiswa. We are proud of the Chiswa generation in East Africa. This is why, we want you all to come forward and be collected by the government officials for a special task. We want you to know that this is a good thing for you and your families. We want to build a better world for you and coming generations. You are our friends and we are yours. We thank you for your cooperation,” he said.

There were a few seconds of him smiling.

And then it was blank.

That was it.

“And what does that mean?” I asked as Amina, our maid robot finished mopping the floor.

“It’s probably nothing,” my husband said, walking to our open kitchen.

“The General is an ambitious man. He wouldn’t just want an army of Chiswa children as art at the capital in Beijing. He is going to kill us. He is going to kill every one of us,” I said, receiving a glass of water from Amina in which Yusuf had sprinkled orange flavour.

“There is no such thing Hilda,” he assured me and went back to the kitchen.

“Has she taken her medication? Maybe it is one of her episodes again,” mother in law said, rolling her eyes. She enjoyed this, making fun of me. I pretended not to hear her in case one of my episodes happened again.

Yusuf looked at me and smiled. We had gone through a lot since we got married. So I knew what that smile meant - I got you. He started making chicken sandwiches on the kitchen countertop, raising his head often to maintain eye contact with me. He assured me with ‘Yes Hilda’, ‘Okay’, ‘I’m with you’ every time I paused, waiting to get his feedback.

“I heard that they are going to legalize slavery again,” Mai finally spoke again, not lifting her head from her knitting. Yusuf and I looked at each other.“This is what the meeting in Beijing was about, you know? They are going to make all the savages their slaves,” Mai said, and kept on knitting. I could feel blood under my skin boiling.

“Mother? What did I say about being nice to Hilda” Yusuf said from the kitchen.

“It is not about that wife of yours. It’s about time they got rid of them. We should stay here in peace. They have created a new breed of Chinese people. These Chiswa. Bad breed. We didn’t have much of this when your grandfather was alive or his grandfather. We do not want this,” she said.

“Mother,” Yusuf said, raising his voice.

I tightened my fist.

“They are taking all of them to work in the IT. That’s what I heard. New medical research. Day in, day out, far away from us, far away from me,” she said, this time looking at me and pointing her finger at me. Her eyes were full of hate and disgust.

“Mother, enough already,” Yusuf said.

“At least there she could be a real woman. They are going to make them make real babies with real men. What kind of a woman cannot make babies?”

“It wasn’t my fault. I had her in me one minute and then she was gone. There was blood everywhere. She was gone,” I said, almost shouting, my eyes filled with tears.

My husband always defended me from his mother, that was his place not mine to argue with her. But today, I couldn’t help myself. “I am sorry,” I said to him. He kissed my forehead and hugged me. He wanted us to try again. But I wasn’t ready. And on top of that Mai had never accepted her son’s choice of a wife -- a cocoa skin natural beauty. Her son had swept me off my feet from the first day that we met. He spoke to me in fluent Swahili. It is amazing how language can be a way of connecting two people. Kiswahili became our meeting place, where we both came and waited to hear each other’s hearts out. Now, I am not sure that even that can keep us together forever. She was every reason I needed to do one thing - run.

Two weeks had passed since General Mao made his announcement. Life seemed to have continued as usual. I even started forgetting about it. Yusuf had told me that morning that he was going to take me to Rabat for a weekend getaway for my birthday because I always wanted to go. Two years ago, we went to Seychelles for our honeymoon. This time, we wanted to go north where magic begins.

It took about 45 minutes to travel by train from Dodoma, where I worked to Dar es Salaam. Dodoma had become East Africa’s silicon valley. I was an IT specialist with an organisation that worked with schoolgirls in coding. I kept looking at images of our weekend destination on my phone. I don’t know what I clicked on, but a little brown girl appeared on my screen and started talking to me. “Why didn’t you want me mommy? Are all Chiswa woman this evil? That’s why the General wants to take you away from daddy” she said. I turned to the man sitting next to me and asked him if he could see her too. He shook his head and looked at me like I was crazy. But I saw her, I wasn’t lying.

In the evening, I enjoyed walking from the train station, exchanging smiles with people walking down the street was always enjoyable. That night, people’s faces became blurry. I could see General Mao in every Asian man who passed me, and they were many in Kariakoo. They were all chanting, Chiswa! Chiswa! Chiswa! And for a moment, the thoughts of death returned to my mind. The same thoughts that came when I lost our daughter. It was I who could not hold her long enough for all of us to meet her. If it wasn’t for my overdose on depression pills, she would have still been alive.

Our apartment was way up in the sixth floor in a 15-storey building. I hate heights but this was the only apartment we could find in the area. And we had to wait for six months to even get it.

My dream was to live somewhere out of this polluted city, away from Mai. Dar es Salaam was so modernised that it became a home to strangeness and sophisticated technology. I had a lot of that at work. All I wanted was to be surrounded by nature. Wake up to a garden of flowers and keep pets instead of Amina. I appreciate Amina, a lot. But sometimes you need to be close to what you know is alive to keep living.

I opened the door to our apartment and turned on the light. I was startled to a chorus sang in unison - ‘Happy Birthday’. My mouth almost came out of my chest. Yusuf had to come to the door and hug me. All our friends were there. They were hiding in the dark, waiting for me to come in unexpectedly for them to catch me off-guard. Everything seemed to be tip toeing around me, waiting to jump on me.

“This is premature,” I said, and thought of how that was a wrong choice of words.

“That’s the point Hilda. Happy birthday,” Yusuf said, kissed my forehead and then I blew off the candles.

It was a lovely evening. Just for a moment, I was my old safe again. At least I felt that way. We were young, we were happy and we had our whole lives ahead. Yusuf’s mother had gone to see her sister in Keko. We were all by ourselves again. When our friends finally left at around midnight, we had some wine and laid down next to each other in the dark laughing. There was nothing as beautiful as sharing the night with the one you share the light with. Yusuf put his hand on my stomach with The Sensor.

“What is that for?” I asked.

“I think we should check. You have been acting funny lately,” he said.

“I am not pregnant Yusuf. Put that way,” I said.

“But what is the problem? If it is positive, it will turn green. And if you are not pregnant, it will be red,” he said.

He slowly pulled my blouse up and kept the sensor there.

“Has it turned colour already?” I asked, my eyes shut.

“Open your eyes,”

I did.