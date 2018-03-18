Dubai’s Lego Land, a destination for children

By Elizabeth Tungaraza, Dubai

If you happen to be in the United Arab Emirates with your family for a vacation, a visit to Dubai Park and Resorts located on Sheikh Zayed Road is irresistible. The recreation resort is Middle East’s largest integrated leisure and theme park.

The architectural design of the park is itself amazing. It has over 40 interactive rides, shows and attractions as well as some 15,000 LEGO model structures, which were made from over 60 million LEGO bricks.

The Lego Group is a company in Denmark that is best known for the manufacture of Lego-brand toys, consisting mostly of interlocking plastic bricks.

According to Abdul Razaq, the Senior Manager Sales-Key Accounts, the Legoland Dubai has six themed lands, which are the Lego City, Adventure, Kingdoms, Imagination, Factory and Miniland, with each being unique in their design, entertainment and playful learning experience too.

At the Lego City, children can see all the city’s landmark buildings like the Burj Khalifa, which is the tallest building in the world and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque,the largest mosque in the United Arab Emirates .

At Motion gates, a visitor gets entertainment from three of the largest and most successful motion picture studios in Hollywood, DreamWorks Animation, Columbia Pictures and Lions gate.

At DreamWorks, visitors, especially children, get the opportunity to explore four unique land- based blockbuster classics, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Madagascar and Shrek.

If you are a fan of cartoon characters like Dora, this is the right place for you. You can also enjoy puppet shows.

On the other side of the park, children enjoy watching different tastes of Indian movies from Bollywood which they did for almost two hours.

They also enjoy live comedy, music, dance and acrobatics together with Indian food at Indian restaurants.

Children who love watching movies on a big screen, the place is a perfect destination for 4D Cinema –Imagination experience.

According to Abdul Razaq the park has been designed to accommodate school children.

“We give them assignments; it can be something to do with architecture. Then we give them the models for them to build any building structure. There are lots of different competitions for school children happening in the area,” says Abdul Razaq.

Children can also learn how to drive because there is a driving school for children from three years old.

They learn how to drive cars with all instructions.