FROM THE CLASSROOM: Life skills 101

By Waheeda Samji

Its that time of the year again, when most high school seniors (and their over-eager parents!) are anxiously awaiting acceptance letters from their first choice colleges.

Back in my day, before it was all done online, the size of the letter in the mail from the colleges was what sealed the deal.

Happy days and celebrations if it was an A4 size acceptance envelope, but doomed if it was just a letter size rejection…

Engrained in all of us, whether it was our parents brainwashing us, or societal propaganda seeping through at every level, the prospect of making it to one of the ‘US greats’ (Harvard, Yale, Princeton, MIT, McGill across the border, or Oxbridge across the pond) is what pushed us to work hard in high school.

We had no idea what we wanted to do once we got there, or what we would do with our degrees, as if getting there was the final destination rather than a means to an end.

In retrospect, I often wonder what it is that we expect our children to learn and do in college. Aside from the engineers, doctors and lawyers who emerge from academia bleary eyed but branded with a profession, the majority of us come out of college with little more than vague memories what we learnt in Econ 101, but with amazingly detailed recollections of good times and life lessons learnt, usually the hard way.

There are really very few of us (if any) who will tell a college story that starts “Remember that day in Calculus, when we learnt…”

So, the big question is, if we can hardly remember any of the content of our college courses, do we expect our children to be any different?

Aren’t we sending them to college mainly to learn the same life lessons we did, namely to learn to live away from home, to manage a bank account, to pay rent, to buy groceries, to learn to live within a budget, and to socialize with some grace? There is the added bonus that they may perhaps retain more information than we did, simply because more information is easily accessible.

Why do we as parents continue to get so hung up about college acceptances, and put so much emphasis on the brand? If the basic retained skills at the end of the day are the same, does it really make a difference which college they go to?