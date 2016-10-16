Gilbert proves exercising keeps the doctor away

By John Namkwahe

After postponing appointments for several times due to unavoidable reasons, I finally managed to meet one of the ambitious sportsmen in town whose dream is to become a CEO of his own gym.

I met 33-year-old Gilbert last Saturday afternoon and there was no mistaking that the young man residing in “Sinza kwa Remy” is a real sportsman.

The six feet tall young man’s appearance tells it all. He looks strong and fit, something he attributes to daily workouts. Gilbert who is a fitness trainer spends almost 90 per cent of his time exercising.

His day begins at 4: 20 am when he gets up ready to hit the road. He does not do this alone but with a few of those he trains, depending on their time tables.

“Because some of the people I train find it difficult waking up in the morning, I call them daily to wake them up after which we meet at agreed points before taking off,” says Gilbert.

They then jog up to close to Mawasiliano area and exercise for about an hour on the pavement along Sam Nujoma road. Those going to work call it a day while Gilbert joins another batch of his team members with whom they jog to the University of Dar es Salaam grounds.

Over two decades in the game

Here, they exercise for an hour or so before dispersing. Gilbert resumes his training sessions at 4:00 pm up to 7:30 pm.

“I train both men and women. Both old and young. Majority of my clients are women,” says Gilbert who also engages in small business to earn additional income. He sells workout gears.

Exercise has been a part and parcel of Gilbert’s life for the past 26 years. The sportsman in Gilbert emerged way back in the 1990s when he was a football player in the school team at Ushindi Primary School in Mikocheni Dar es Salaam.

“I was among the best footballers at school. I remember the day when I was named the man of the match in a 3-0 victory match against Makumbusho Primary School in 1994,” he says.

Gilbert has since never looked back as far as sport is concerned.

During the over two and a half decades that he has been into exercise, Gilbert remembers to have fallen sick only once, 16 years ago. He had malaria in 2000 and it wasn’t that serious. Gilbert recovered quickly from the ailment and believes that was so because of exercising.

This, Gilbert says is one of the reasons he has never stopped working out and does not think he will stop any time soon under normal circumstances.

“I actually don’t remember a day that passed without exercising. My wish is to continue training for the rest of my life,” says Gilbert who, together with some of his team members participated in Friday’s 21 km marathon to mark Nyerere Day.

Given his lifestyle, the fitness instructor who is still single believes he will live a healthy and longer life if God so wishes. If he continues this way, which is his wish and plan, he does not expect to suffer from chronic ailments like high blood pressure, diabetes and heart complications.

He says you too can live a healthy and happy life if you make a decision today. Even those who are sick already can improve their health by exercising, so he says.

He has for the most part of his life been helping those at risk and those already diagnosed with such diseases to live a better life. All they do is join his team and Gilbert is always happy to help them.

He knows how these diseases claim lives of many and how they affect the quality of life and is therefore ready to help whoever needs his help.

Does he charge money for the service? Anna, one of Gilbert’s clients says he has never asked her to pay him but she does so because she thinks he deserves being paid.

“We never discussed about payment when I joined his class but I usually pay him because I don’t think it’s fair to use his service free of charge. I do it as a way of showing appreciation,” says the mother of three.

Gilbert, who trains about 30 people in a day says he charges Sh 50,000 a month. He accepts payment in installments.

“I never force them to pay me so they pay me whenever they are ready. Women usually have no problem paying as is the case with most of my male clients. Only a few men are willing to pay the fees, but it doesn’t stop me from training them anyway,” he says.

On his team, there are more women than men and Gilbert says he pays closer attention to women for in most cases, it is easier for men to follow instructions.

Apart from physical exercise, Gilbert trains his clients on healthy eating.

“Most of my trainees’ goal is to lose weight so I tell them that apart from exercise, what they eat matters alot in weight loss and keeping healthy. Healthy eating also helps in avoiding chronic diseases,” he says.

Being physically fit, according to Gilbert is also important when it comes to self defense during times of danger.

Helping those with chronic diseases

Joseph Dilunga, 73, a former employee of the Tanzania Cigarette Company is one of the trainees that Gilbert attends to on a daily basis. According to him, it has been four years since he started exercising with Gilbert. Joseph was diagnosed with diabetes in 2000 and he has since been engaging in exercise to keep fit and to control his diabetes.

He admits that exercising has helped him to live longer and he therefore ensures he does not miss a training session so as to maintain good health.

“I used to attend both morning and evening sessions, but today I sometimes attend only the evening session. Since I started exercising, I have been able to maintain between 8-9mmol/L blood glucose level but when I stop training the blood glucose level increases to 13 mmol/L,” he says.

Joseph commends Gilbert for his passion to motivate others to engage in exercise. Joseph advises both youth and adults to engage in exercise so as to avoid the risk of developing diseases such as diabetes and heart complications.

“It is very important to exercise at least twice a day. I always feel very weak when I fail to attend training sessions. There are a variety of ways to exercise our bodies. For instance I usually just walk from home to the training ground at the University of Dar es Salaam, I feel very okay when I exercise,” he says.

Despite the fact that he has never participated in any international tournaments, in July this year, Gilbert participated in the marathon held in Bagamoyo that brought together some 150 runners in a 21km run.

“I have never participated in any international tournament since I started exercising. Of course I would like to participate in one. I have only been participating in local marathons. In July I participated in the Bagamoyo run and managed to finish 79th,” he says.

Commenting on the current exercising trend in Dar es Salaam, Gilbert says he is impressed to see a lot of people jogging every morning and evening because he believes that exercising helps keep the doctor away.

“Of course I feel happy to see youths and adults jogging every morning and evening. This is a good sign that people are now aware of the importance of exercise,” Gilbert says.

A football fan

As a teenager, Gilbert’s dream was to become a successful footballer. Although he no longer plays football, he is still a fan of the sport. He admires Tanzanian player Mbwanna Samatta who is now playing for Genk football club in Belgium.

Internationally, he admires former Manchester United player David Beckham.

Gilbert plans to establish his own gym in the next few years, though finance is the biggest challenge he is facing right now. He needs to invest heavily to achieve his goal and wishes he would get sponsors to finance the construction of the facility.

“I have always been thinking of establishing a gym so that I can easily mobilise my trainees.”

Having a special training facility would help him in the collection of fees which is not easy at the moment.