WATERCOOLER MOMENTS: It’s about the purpose, stay humble

By Terry Ramadhani

There are times in my journey I get to meet people who have such contrasts in the same day or same week. Sometimes these contrasts bring certain issues to the fore.

In the recent past I interacted with the most humble person I have come across. So very accomplished yet exceptionally understated.

Then maybe not quite fortunately I also interacted with one of the most egocentric persons I have ever met. The sharp contrast of the two experiences got me thinking about ego and how it impacts those around us and the outcomes we seek to meet.

The chief executive officer (CEO) is sometimes commonly (tongue in cheek) referred to as the Chief Ego Officer, hilarious it may be, but the truth is, as many of us progress into positions of authority and leadership activities, the sizes of our egos grow in exact or perhaps higher proportions in some cases. Ego does have positive contributions but only when checked.

Going back to my experience, the self absorbed gentleman I met could not speak a full sentence without making reference to how important he was as a person, how senior his role was and what a hugely respected reputation he had in that market.

Now, I wouldn’t dream of arguing on any of those accounts and it would be unfair not to take his word unless I had evidence to the contrary plus it would be trivial in my view to engage in that banter. I, however, found it exceptionally intriguing that no matter how uncomfortable his super inflated sense of self importance and worth made me, it did not seem to register in his mind that it was not only totally unpalatable but it was driving me to the edge of exasperation.

I wondered just how much self-unawareness was needed to exist in that space? On reflection, I thought it would be great to have a conversation around what unchecked egos contribute to teams and to organisations. Some of the quick results include:

1. Kills feedback – when leaders at whichever level are driven by excesses of ego, those that work with them soon realise that there is no room for differing views, which means sooner or later those around the leader all turn to yes people who reinforce the views of the leader.

2. Dis-empowerment of the team. The voice of the leader is the only one that gets heard. Creativity, innovation and initiative get sacrificed.

3. Creates unnecessary power struggles as the focus shifts from productivity to alignment battles.

4. Ultimately teams with such challenges have little chance of meeting their set objectives, they will also not be short of excuses as their egocentric leader will blame the system or others for their failure, after all, isn’t it obvious, they cannot possibly fail.

The negative impact may sound simplistic but the true value of this phenomenon has far reaching consequences in all terms, be it opportunity cost, revenues, sustainability, reputational risks etc.

The good news is, there are ways that can be deployed to mitigate the ego and enable the leader in question to adjust their attitude and have better control.

Some of the ways are:

1. Developing emotional intelligence to help maintain a balance and optimise on self-management. This will enable the leader to suppress ego and channel it when needed.

2. Develop the ability to detach from the otherwise attractive influences and self-views of perfection and importance. In other words, don’t believe the press clippings.

3. Invest in diversifying the team members so that they have varied perspectives.

4. Grow a thick skin to take in different views without negative outbursts that discourage any future candid feedback.

5. Re-evaluating the reasons for getting involved in the role that one is in. The realisation that the only meaningful purpose in life is the pursuit of a purpose large than oneself. This perspective if well adopted helps to bring humility to everyday living, ‘it is not about me it is about the mission that I am contributing to’

Ultimately the truth is, the world needs more doers, not more of those who believe their own hype. More of those that feel that there is so much to learn yet and that they are in their current space to contribute to a greater purpose.