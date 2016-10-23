Life as a TV news reporter

By Godfrey Lugaaju

Tell me briefly about yourself

I’m Maurice Ochol, a journalist with NTV Uganda, 30 years old and a down to earth person who is free with all people.

Did you nurse dreams of being a reporter as a young boy?

Not at all. I actually wanted to be a pilot but this dream faded away in my O-Level.

I became so much involved in the various entertainment clubs at school, which opened a way to the media. I have not looked back since then.

How importantly do you take your job as a news reporter?

I always think about it. Even when I am off duty and I am called about something that has come up urgently, I respond positively. I also work long hours to make sure I deliver what is always required of me on time and in the right way.

What goes into news reporting?

Hmmmmm… nothing much actually. You just need to have a passion for it, be in the know at all times and have reliable sources you can refer to when the need arises.

Is it rewarding?

Yes, to some extent. You get to meet a lot of people and do new things. I will say it is actually adventurous.

What would you consider your ultimate achievement in this field?

Working for an international media house. I will admit it’s quite humbling.

What is the hardest thing in your line of duty?

If you love what you do, there is nothing in particular that you can point out to be hard because as time goes on, you get used to everything. It all becomes hard when you are not focussed.

You need to be stress free to be better at your work.

What are some of the stories that stood out for you in your reporting?

They are quite a number but the one I remember vividly was when I was in Central African Republic for the hunt for Joseph Kony, the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebel leader.

I love this story a lot because of the environment I was in back then; it was surely one to remember.

Beyond reporting, what kind of guy are you?

I do not change at all. I’m a simple and down to earth person just like I told you at the start.

What else do you do apart from reporting?

(Laughs) Well, I have a simple tour company that I’m struggling with. May be with time, I will be ok.

Which schools did you attend?

I went to Naguru Katale Primary School, Mora High School for my O-Level and Kololo S.S for my A-Level.

I then joined Cavendish University where I studied for Bachelors in International Relations and Diplomatic Studies, and later UMCAT School of journalism for a diploma.

What were you doing before joining journalism?

I wasn’t doing anything before. I have been doing journalism since I started working.

What does it take to succeed in the field of journalism?

Well, I do not know the success tips of other people but mine is just having the passion for what I do and giving it my best.

I am passionate about my job.

Are you married?

Yes, with one child.

If you were not married, which local celebrity would you crash on?

Like seriously? I cannot answer that. Not at all.

What would be your advice to married people?

I cannot answer that and there is a specific reason I cannot which I cannot share with you. I surely can’t answer.

Have you ever gotten relationship issues?

OMG!!! Now I can surely see this interview was not meant for me, this was probably not my question so I’m not answering it either.

BEST AND WORST

What is your worst memory so far in your career?

Well… I do not have a specific one because I do not remember being beaten in any chaotic scenes that most journalists face, no tear gas or anything that I would regard harmful to my life. I think I have not had any hardships so far.

And the best?

Those ones are many but every time I get an interview with someone that has been hard to get for an interview is a good moment for me because I give it my best then making up for the lost time.