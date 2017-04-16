PARENTING : Books every parent should read

By Sound Living Reporter

It is nice to have a few tricks up your sleeve and parenting books bursting with carefully researched findings and up-to-date advice can provide that.

According to Evelyn Kharono Lufafa, a child development expert and psychologist, parenting books will not only help you learn new ways of raising children but will also equip you with enlightening wisdom that in turn builds your confidence as a parent.

But just like any other trending subjects, these books can sometimes be contradictory and confusing and should be consumed with common sense.

“I’m convinced they all contain a certain amount of insight, truth and sound advice, but parents should not take them as gospel truths; adopt what is appropriate and ignore the rest,” she cautions.

The rules of parenting by Richard Templar

This is one of the most bought books by parents.

The book contains the rules parents know but tend to forget at times. The book presents the principles to follow which you can adapt to suit you and your children.

Templar addresses everything you need to know from toddling, school, boyfriends or girlfriends. The book begins with a section that covers the most important rules, The Rules for Staying Sane.

Coping with crying and colic by Siobhan Mulholland

Elizabeth Dungu is a mother of a three-year-old daughter and she can’t stop marvelling at how this book saved her sanity.

“I was going crazy with all the contradictory and bizarre advice I was getting from “seasoned” mothers and pediatricians about my daughters’ colic until my friend bought me this book. It gave me a sense of calm knowing that I had everything I needed to know in those pages,” she adds.

This comprehensive guide offers parents practical and reassuring advice on why their babies cry and how to respond to and reduce their crying.

They will learn to understand certain signals and how best to remedy them to soothe their baby. It outlines exactly what colic is, common misconceptions about colic and how best to ease it.

Parenting an adult with disabilities or special needs by Peggy Lou Morgan

As the mother of an adult child with disabilities, Peggy Lou Morgan has years of experience dealing with the challenges these adults face every day.

She believes that the most loving thing parents can do for their children is to prepare them to leave home in a way that works best for them.

Superdads by Gayle Kaufman

In Superdads, Kaufman captures the real voices of fathers themselves as they talk about their struggles with balancing work and family life.

Through in-depth interviews with a diverse group of men, Kaufman, a professor of Sociology introduces the concept of “superdads”, a group of fathers who stand out by making significant changes to their work lives in order to accommodate their families.

In taking their family life in a completely new direction, these superdads challenge the way we think about long-held assumptions about men’s role in the family unit.

Parenting apart by Christina McGhee

Separation and divorce are painful subjects on the entire family and this book acts as a comprehensive guide to parents with clear explanations and practical tips. McGhee offers parents guiding principles in an easy to understand format that will take you from feeling overwhelmed to reassured. Providing realistic solutions and insight you can trust, Parenting Apart will help you positively shape the course of your children lives now and in the future.

The Seven Common Sins of Parenting an Only Child: A Guide for Parents and Families

Based on the real-life experiences of Carolyn White and hundreds of interviews with only children and parents of only children, The Seven Common Sins of Parenting an Only Child celebrates the special rewards and opportunities of the single-child family and offers a practical (and often humorous) guide for overcoming the most common errors parents can make when rearing an only child.

Growing up

Kenyan author Jane Njoroge compiles separate books about growing up filled with information that parents and children need to know about their changing bodies and feelings.

Topics include the body’s changing size and shape, growth spurts, breast development, reproductive organs, menstrual cycle, body hair, diet and exercise, and romantic and sexual feelings.