PARENTING : When your child resents school

By Zuurah Karungi

“School is fake! They make us do a lot of work,” said Peter, 4, Middle Class when he was told that school term was about to begin. Just like Peter, many children refuse to go back to school after holidays because of various reasons.

To some parents, it might be something simple when a child refuses once but some will refuse daily and even get stressed when forced to go back to school. Rejecting school for a day is normal because naturally everyone gets tired but beyond that, it might be a sign of torture or any other serious problem at school.

Bullying

Sarah Kawidi, a mother of four, says her first born refused to go back to school claiming that she had been bullied.

“I told her to prepare so that we go to school and I talk to her teachers about it but she feigned a stomachache. The next day, I recalled that she had asked to join a school her best friend was attending saying they don’t bully students there,” she says.

Laziness

While some children trick their parents because they want to change school, others face challenges that make them refuse to go back to school.

*Peter *, 18, (not real name), says he ran way from school in Form One after three weeks because of bedwetting.

“I could not stay at school because students often shouted at me and made sniding remarks. I felt timid and shy to take my beddings outside. Other days, they would force me to take the beddings while they shouted at me. It was too much for me and I had to escape.”

Margaret Tumusiime, a teacher and school counsellor says there are various reasons why a child might refuse to go back to school.

“For example,some could be lazy. Peter may not want to study because he is given much work but others face challenges at school a matter that both parents and teachers have to look into before taking any action like changing school or forcing the child to go back.”

Teacher–pupil relationship

Anne Katasi, a mother of two, recalls a time when her son resented nursery school on the second day. “Mummy, I hate school! I do not want to go back, he protested,” she recalls. “When we got talking, he had had episodes of ear-pulling and slapping because he had been talking in class,” says Katasi.

From this, she went to school and noticed that the punishments the teacher administered were somehow hard on the youngster. She talked to the teacher to tone down on her punishments. She asked the two to hug. They have since become fond of each other.

Talk to the child

Ruth Komujuni, a primary teacher, says talk to your child first, to find out the cause of this habit. If the problem is due to other children then go to school and talk to the children and teachers.

“Talk to the teachers and see how the child can be helped, sometimes changing school may not be the solution because the same problem might be at the new school as well. This might spoil the child’s mentality thinking whenever there is a problem you have to run instead of facing it,” she explains.

For children who refuse to go to school without any cause, Tumusime says, you should tell them how good, school is.

“Ask them what they want to be in future and tell them they can never be that without studying. Promise to reward them and fulfill the promise. With time, they will love school.”

Teachers’ interest

Teachers should also try to make the school environment interesting for the children especially beginners. Komujuni says show them that school is good and important for everyone, give them simple gifts such as sweets for every good performance. This will make a difference.