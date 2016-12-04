PARENTING : Why grade-schoolers talk back

By Sound Living Reporter

You ask your grade-schooler to stop reading because it’s time for bed, and he retorts “whatever.” Does this display of attitude mean you’re in for years of lip?

Not necessarily. The basis for some of that sass is peer pressure (something that’s likely to come up again and again). Children this age also test limits to see what they can get away with.

But often “when a child talks back, what he’s really expressing is anger, frustration, fear, or hurt,” says Jane Nelsen, author of Positive Discipline.

Talking back guarantees your attention, and some attention is better than none. Behaviour issues like this may crop up during times of transition, such as a new baby in the house or a change in a parent’s work schedule. Your child may feel ignored or abandoned and resort to back talk just to get you to take notice.

And remember that grade-schoolers don’t always share everything that happens at school. It could be that your child is being bullied or having trouble adjusting to a new teacher.

Of course, when a child talks back, it’s hard not to respond angrily. But a wiser course of action is to try to find out what’s bothering your child, then teach him to express his difficult emotions in a more acceptable way.

What to do about back talk

Is it preventable? If certain situations almost always cause your child to talk back, see if you can help him problem solve ahead of time. For example, if he gets angry about having to clean up when he’s in the middle of something, offer to give him a five-minute warning the next time you need him to do his chores.

Or maybe he protests bedtime every night not because he’d rather play or read a book, but because he’s really afraid of the shadows moving across his wall. In that case, give him a flashlight to keep on his nightstand or put up shades to block the spooky shadows.

If he’s tired and hungry, odds are he’s going to act up if you choose that time to take him grocery shopping with you.

Set limits ahead of time. Make sure your grade-schooler understands what is – and isn’t – okay to say. So if saying that something “blows” is not allowed, or if you don’t appreciate his sarcastic responses to earnest explanations, make that clear.

Let him know what behaviours are off-limits too. “It looks disrespectful when I talk to you and you roll your eyes. Please don’t do that.”

Do some sleuthing

Ask yourself if he could be imitating an attitude he sees in movies or on TV. Children on comedy shows may get a big laugh when they talk back, but let him know it’s not so funny in real life. Monitor the shows your child watches to make sure he’s not picking up the wrong message.

Keep your composure

Don’t overreact to your child’s mouthing off or get into a power struggle over his choice of words or his tone. And, of course, never answer in kind. The best way to teach your grade-schooler to speak respectfully is to do so yourself. Tell him, “I think you can find a better way to say that.”

Get behind the back talk

When your child verbally lashes out at you, let him know that you care about his feelings, even if you don’t approve of the way he’s expressing them. Parents sometimes skip this step and go right to scolding or disciplining a child, but it’s important to let your child know you understand that he’s mad or frustrated – and even help him label those feelings.

If your child thinks you don’t get it, he may amp up his reaction to show you just how upset he is. On the other hand, acknowledging his emotions (“Wow, you sound really angry about this”) often removes you from the adversarial role.

If you can get past his tone, you can focus on the message he’s trying to convey. “Are you angry because you have to stop your game to pick up your socks? If that’s the problem, you need to find a way to say so in a more respectful way.”

When he can talk about the situation calmly, try to come up with a compromise you both can live with. Perhaps he can have a few minutes to wrap up his video game, then put his socks in the laundry basket, for instance.

Offer choices

If your grade-schooler has some control over the course of his day, he’ll feel valued and be less likely to feel the need to assert himself in offensive ways. So give him plenty of appropriate opportunities to make choices for himself.