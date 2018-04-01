By Peter Muthamia

Last Friday was “Good” Friday (or was it Bad Friday?), and today is Easter Sunday. The Uswaz Christian fraternity is commemorating a historical murder on the cross of the Nazarene some two thousand plus years ago.

We are celebrating his death with lots of feasting and dance (instead of crying).

The holy writ notes that this holy man, Yehashua Ben Yeosheph and Mary was clobbered to his death for allegedly flouting Mosaic Laws and forming a new political-cum-religious party, something that did not augur well with the doyens of the ruling party (Sanhedrin) and the Roman Empire.

My reader, you really do not need a scintilla of religion or politics in you to understand how dire it is to oppose the existing politico and their beliefs – you either vanish in the thin air or are put behind bars under very flimsy excuses (like leading a demo).

History has it that Yehashua was talking of the kingdom of God here on earth and openly opposing the systems of the day. During his rounds together with his twelve disciples, he proved that one did not need to be a brew master at Serengeti Breweries to convert pure water into excellent throat-wetting drinks that sent the entire village of Cana roaring drunk and singing their traditional Hebrew songs. He also laid it bare that if one needed to go, say, to Zanzibar, all one needed was to walk on Indian Ocean! What raised even more storms is that using a few fishes and bread crumbs he was able to send a population of over 5,000 people belching on their way home. The holy writ also notes that when his buddy Lazarus Ben Shlommo had died of malaria, he just walked to the tomb and just called Lazarus’ name. Lazarus who had been a mummy walked out of tomb waving and smiling like Donald Trump despite having been in the tomb for four good days.