Stuck in restaurant with three girls

By Eugene Mugisha

I found myself in a tricky situation at the weekend. I was in a restaurant with my most recent ex, the girl I was seeing, and the girl I am planning to date. I know it sounds like a fib, I too could not imagine the odds of something like this happening. But there we were.

As much as I was surprised to see my ex, I should not have been. This used to be our place. They have great chicken and she loves chicken. When we stopped dating, I no longer saw the point in going there. The place was not exactly pocket friendly. My ex did not see me and I thanked God because she would find a way of making a scene.

I did not know why my current girlfriend was here. I had intentionally never told her about this place because of the possibility of something exactly like this happening. I was actually shocked to see her just a few tables away from my ex. I do not know if she was aware of my ex’s presence as yet, but that would certainly change the moment she saw me.

She would start connecting non-existent dots in her head, assume I had come to meet with my ex, and start a war. You see, she likes to pick a fight and any scene involving her and my ex would be chaos and would definitely ruin any chance I had with the third girl.

And now the girl I am planning to see. I do not know much about this girl yet, so I do not know her likes and dislikes. For all I know, she might even be a married woman.

My surprise in seeing her at the restaurant was not because she was there, but because she was there at that particular moment with the other two girls. She was alone, probably the reason she saw me. She acted cool, gave me a little wave, and I waved back.

As much as I wanted to go over and join her, that was not going to happen. I would have to pass by my girl and my ex. So, I pretended I was busy with my food, and kept my head low.

For the moment I was safe. I was seated in a corner which was extremely effective for hiding but not good for escaping unnoticed since I had to walk across the terrace to get out and they would all certainly see me. And from the look of things, none of them was in a hurry.

But I was in a hurry, really personal affairs to take care of. The chicken had been great as always, but I could not help regretting why I had come here that day.