TRAVEL : Kenya’s Watamu living its charm

By Elisha Mayallah

Every journey to a new destination begins with expectations carved out of other travellers’ tales, experiences, and lifestyles. Influenced by this, at least I knew what to expect when I visited Watamu on the Kenyan coast recently.

The trip was designed to take my companion and I to sample beach life after our safari in the wilderness, to complement that Kenya offers both beach and safari adventures.

The Kenyan coast is well-known for its pristine white sand beaches, fringing the warm and inviting waters of the Indian Ocean, a sight to delight the senses, indeed!

Landing in Malindi from Nairobi’s Wilson airport, an hour after departure in the afternoon was smooth. As usual with the Kenyan coast, it was hot and so travellers are advised long before their travel to dress lightly. Wading into the humid air, we boarded our minivan and headed to our destination, Watamu. We drove through the beautiful Malindi area – a strip of idyllic tropical beaches along the Indian Ocean – and arrived at Watamu. Its exotic makuti (palm leaves) thatched houses were charming surrounded by palm trees that help the breeze off the ocean.

Straight on our drive of nearly 45 minutes, we arrived at the Turtle Bay beach hotel passing through a few cultural villages with the laid-back feel of Swahili vibe along the way. There was a lot to learn from the simple makuti roofed houses to the posh beach resorts in the expansive area.

It was immediately relaxing as we unloaded our bags to begin a two-night stay at the Turtle Bay. Express check-in is the wish of every weary traveller, ours was fast but I experienced an unusual process. A cheerful receptionist asked me to choose which hand I would like to offer for a strip that serves as an identification of hotel residents. The condition here is every guest’s hand needs to carry a strip which is attached to the hand until the day of departure.

There after I retired into my room which had unique African basic furnitures, with the walls adorned with sculptured turtles. The hotel is built within the Turtle Bay area known for the thousands of turtles that come to the shore to lay eggs. The room has a balcony with a private viewing area and the butler fulfils your every wish, from bringing ingredients for making tea or coffee in the room to turning down beddings as the night falls. Nothing is too much trouble. The attention to detail was really classic.

The food here is always a pleasant discovery. It started with the first dinner and the later restaurant sessions lasted for nearly a full hour. There was a huge pickings from the sea foods of the main dishes and starters. It really was a complete departure from the beef and chicken menus. The fish species on offer varied from calamari to prawns and so on.

The following morning after breakfast, we chose to spend quality time at the nearby beaches. The stretch of the beachfront behind our hotel was vibrant with exotic marine activities. A local guide, Suleiman Mohamed,33, took us to unwind with a walk along the beach to savour a mix of sand and a sea range of flavours.

As the sun rises in Kenya’s coastal region and the tide emanating from the blue waters of the Indian Ocean subsides, tourists gear up for adventures. It is time for snorkelling or scuba-diving inside the sea water to view marine life full of fish species.

It’s essential to have a really good guide and Suleiman was fabulous: always happy to stop or share an anecdote, he explained the early Arab trader’s influence in the area, which makes for an interesting mix of cultures, food, and ideas.

There are many small villages on the outskirts of Watamu and the locals are accustomed to tourists they meet and serve. They tend to remain all-the-time friendly from the activities, upholding an aura of respect and cultural.

Just further down the beach, we climbed for a boat ride. Suleiman who is also a marine tour captain led us to discover the boundaries of the Watamu marine national park and reserve. It has a beautiful marine life including green turtles and a variety of rare and over 100 colourful fish species.

It has been established by the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) to offer snorkelling and diving adventures. Snorkelling and divers enthusiasts have for decades had their field day by exploring the coral gardens or swimming with the zebra fish underwater to get spectacular undersea views.

There is something captivating about being in the middle of the water with an open space only to hear the sound of the water and only you. Suleiman docked in the middle of the marine where snorkelling and diving take place.

The water was crystal clear and enabling the thousands of tiny fish from recognising a good food source when they see it, and they nibbled bread pieces, floating in the gentle swells with some of our group’ mates.

We wound our day with a visit to a turtle conservation and education centre – Watamu Turtle Watch. Here we found Ruth Karitha and Casper Van de Geer who briefed us about the turtle conservation work they have been undertaking since 1997.

The centre has helped change the mindset of locals to conserve the turtles as they lay their eggs offshore. Famous for their oil and meat, in the past the locals always killed them, a practice that has since changed.