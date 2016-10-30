TRAVEL : Memorable time in Nanyuki’s rendezvous of the rich

By Elisha Mayallah

Places can resonate and get visitors. They can hold values as they welcome visitors with open arms. In a positive way, they feel like a family giving visitors a second home. Leaving such places is tough, but it opens the door to potentials in-the-waiting for the next visit.

This was my recent experience in Nanyuki, a popular tourist town in Laikipia county, where luxury and adventures are bedfellows in central Kenya. It all started from the Panari Hotel in Nairobi in the company of travel journalists from Australia, China, South Africa, Algeria, Nigeria, Uganda and Kenya including officials from the Kenya Tourist Board (KTB). It was almost midday when we arrived at Wilson airport for our flight to Nanyuki.

True to their prediction, Air Kenya, in which we flew out of Nairobi, touched down at Nanyuki airstrip 40 minutes later to begin our safari adventure in the land of Mount Kenya, 5199m, second highest in Africa.

As we drove deeper to our temporary home – The Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club – our driver-guide stopped on the way to show us the geographical visible equator line, which cherishes the memory of visitors. Our check-in process was quick and we had the privilege of being handed a warm towel to wipe clean the dust and later invited to sip a cold glass of fresh watermelon juice as we registered.

With stunning views directly over Mount Kenya or the lawns where he birdlife find solace, the historic hotel enjoys one of the best locations. In a splendid area, the hotel’s elegant structure has a lavish contemporary twist and luxurious amenities abound, including the iconic heated swimming pool both offering panoramic views.

It was my second visit after a span of several years; I noticed that there were such big changes. The hotel-like-lodge has been renewed to include necessary amenities for the discerning African Mecca guest. However, the hotel’s entrance has been left to maintain the ancient architecture. The hotel sits on 100 acres of lush forest and its story began in 1959 when a film star, William Holden stayed here. He bought the property with his friends and turned it into a club, and thus Mount Kenya Safari Club.

Since then, it has remained a high-end retreat for visitors wishing to spend their disposable incomes in an exclusive leisure environment. Its services and facilities are designed to pamper residents’ bodies and souls, luxury accommodation in 120 appointed deluxe and suite rooms complemented by delectable gourmet fine-dining and paired drinks to titillate the most discerning palate.

We were treated to bush breakfast and dinner in the wilderness at the foot of Mount Kenya during our two nights stay. We could hear the sounds of hyenas from a distance, but luckily lions or elephants were far deeper in the forest.

We visited the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy right next to the hotel where visitors pay a conservation fee of USD 15 per person to be guided for a few hours.

The founder’s legacy, William Holden remains with the William Holden Foundation, which runs the Conservancy. It is home to a wide variety of animals and most animals are orphaned or rescued from danger of being killed, according to Benson Samoei, the guide here.

In a sprawling land of 18 acres, there are columns of a garden with carrots, cabbage, and sweet potatoes planted and set to be used to feed animals in the conservancy. The wildlife species found here are varied and include rock hyraxes, water-bucks, Suni antelopes, colobus monkeys, and ostriches.

One of the resident animals here is the Eastern Bongo, only found in the Mount Kenya wilderness and critically endangered. It is a shy animal according to Benson. Paul Kathambana, an official from the KTB also echoed the uniqueness of the animal not seen elsewhere in Kenya. “Actually, there are more Eastern Bongo species in captivity than in the wilderness”, he stressed.

Varied bird species are also found here. It was easy to recognize the Egyptian geese, guinea fowls and more. One of the shy animal Eland was seen easily munching grass fed by a worker. Wildcats and other dangerous animals are caged.

In the freshly orphaned pack a one-year and a half Oryx and a small hippo and a colobus monkey, according to Benson were getting the attention of the conservation rangers here. The tortoise kept here is one of the oldest ones. Benson said it is aged 150 years!

Of interest to watch was the elusive leopard and cheetah. The leopard remained settled high in a tree branch as we moved from different areas within the conservancy. And when Benson announced that we were to visit the cheetah, a third of our group mates opted to stay behind, fearing a possible attack.

We followed Benson in a single file, but while keeping a maximum distance. He called us the moment he found the cheetah in a good mood. And then began the celebration of photos with the animal. Nearly everyone had a memorable picture with it. It, surely, looked like one was touching a domestic cat!

As we flew back to Nairobi, I realised how my entire world-view has been shaped by the lifetime experience here.