TRAVEL : Mwanza still retains its honour

After living in Dar es Salaam, you might think nothing beats those sandy beaches that bask in glorious sunshine unless you take a trip to Mwanza. Located in northern part of Tanzania, it is also dominated by Africa’s largest fresh water lake, Lake Victoria.

It also boasts of minerals, historic and natural features. And going to Mwanza, which is Tanzania’s second largest city; you fly on top of Lake Victoria.

When landing, you might think, the plane is going to land on the blue water but thankfully, the pilots flying this route know their bearings too well and deliver their passengers safely. The word ‘Mwanza International Airport’ is written clearly assuring travellers that it is not some sleepy city after all. In fact, its geographic location makes it an important transit route to Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.

And you get to catch a glimpse of rocks on hills all over the city balancing perfectly on top of each other and at the same time looking like they are about to fall. Founded in 1892, Mwanza has an exotic ring to its name, famously known as Rock City due to its unusual rock formations and rolling hills.

By evening, it is so beautiful that one can’t help but marvel especially while watching the sunset on the shores of lake Victoria. The view is so stunning while calming at the same time that it makes you put all the worries of the day behind. It reminds you that the day is over and a calm night is fast approaching in the Rock City.

And the temperature is just right though a bit windy. The place is so serene that you feel your thoughts layering in order in your head. The town overlooks the beautiful lake, and there is this iconic outcrop of granitic rocks that looks well arranged on top of each other. And locals are making use of the rocks; several buildings are made using rocks. The advertising industry is also not left behind as they use the rocks to market their products instead of billboards using colourful gothic. Despite its rapidly rising skyline, Mwanza manages to retain a tranquil feel. It is a scenic lakeside city with a rich history too.

I notice a big tree trunk on a junction and my husband tells me it is famously known as Gallows Tree where German colonial rulers used to hang Africans. And not far away is the city clock tower, with a war monument of the British.

The British troops came from Kenya and Uganda and drove out the Germans from Mwanza during World War I. And there is also memorial site to pay respect for victims of MV Bukoba that capsized with over 800 passengers in 1996 within sight of Mwanza City. It has become part of the city’s history. And unlike Dar es Salaam where people are snobbish, everyone is friendly in Mwanza and is willing to help with direction.

And there is a way they cook tilapia in Mwanza like no other place. You haven’t fully visited Mwanza unless you relish a mouthwatering dish of ugali made from (cassava and maize flour) and tilapia fresh from the lake. This is because Eastern and Central Africa’s largest fish market Kirumba is found in this city.

We left Mwanza and drove through Serengeti National Park into Kenya. But before that, we see a large signpost to Butiama Museum, which is the birth and burial place of the founding father of the nation, Julius Kambarage Nyerere.

And there is a lot to culture in Mwanza, next time, I am going to visit Bujora Cultural Centre in Kisesa area to learn about Sukuma culture and watch their epic snake dance.

On the way, we also crossed the famous Mara River through Kirumi suspension bridge, which can be folded if need be. This River lies across the migration path of Wildebeest. When my holiday ended, all I could remember were those beautiful hills strewn with enormous boulders threatening to fall down making Mwanza retain its honour as the Rock City.