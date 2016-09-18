TRAVEL : Why I climb mountains

By Nahida Esmail

When I returned home from climbing Mount Fuji this August, my friend asked me why I had chosen to go through such hardship of climbing a steep mountain. It wasn’t the first climb I had done for charity and I sure didn’t think it would be the last.

Yet, surprisingly, I didn’t have a clear answer. I had spent 15 hours on the flight and went up 3776 kilometers above sea level to reach the peak, and I wasn’t sure why I had done that exactly. Why, had I chosen this route to get a message across?

Many challenges had been achieved on my ‘to do’ list. I climbed Mt Kilimanjaro to raise awareness for the need for better healthcare education in rural Tanzania because of the alarming high infant mortality rates. I climbed Mt Toubkal in Morocco, the highest peak in Northern Africa, for an anti-malaria educational campaign and urgency of mosquito nets. I cycled 377km from Mt Kilimanjaro to Ngorongoro Crater to raise money for clean water and wells. These were all grueling experiences. Yes, every single time, after I promised myself, never to inflict such suffering on my body again, I did it yet again. And I know deep down I would still take up a challenge, if an opportunity came up.

So why do I do it? Do I get a kick out of it? Yes, I do. I love the feel of being in nature. The closest I can get to the ‘Born Free’ feeling. I believe when you are in touch with nature, you let go of the superficial and get an opportunity to get in touch with your true self. It’s the best way to find out your true calling in life.

I climbed Fuji to raise awareness of people with albinism. But then I could have chosen different ways to do that, like create a photo documentary or donate money to NGOs that help people with albinism. Having participated in the International Albinism Day that fell on June 13th, I saw many people involved and playing a part in making a difference, so I know there are various ways to be involved

I have done a bit on my part too. It all started in 2012, when I returned to live in Tanzania from a five-year stay in South Africa; I was surprised to hear on the news about the killings of people living with albinism. Their body parts were sold in the black market for as high as a thousand US dollars at the time.

I remember a certain case that disturbed me the most. A child, probably the same age as my daughter, had been brutality murdered. The images of his body were all over the news. At that point, I knew that I had to do something about this.

After researching, I found very little material written on people with albinism and that is when I decided to play the part of conscientious citizen, and do whatever I could to try to raise awareness. I submitted a manuscript with the intention to educate the Tanzanians and the world about this crisis. The book was shortlisted and won an award for African Literature. I realised that if your intention is right, you can play your little part however you want to. The book was published in 2012 and the death count did not go down. People with albinism continued to be targeted. Their news always made the headlines. So, writing one book was not enough. I had to do more.

This realisation also sank in when a man with albinism, whose family I had gotten close to during the research of my book, passed away from cancer. In his last stages of life, he suffered a lot from the pain caused by the cancer of the skin. This is when I pledged to continue to do whatever I could in my own little way to raise awareness. This man was looked down upon by society, ostracised for his condition and yet, had to suffer so much privately. Why was this? Just because he lacked melanin in his skin? To say this is absurd is an understatement.

I firmly believe that if every single person decided to take the matter of these killings in their hand and do something in their own little way to raise awareness, we will be able to make a difference and stop the killings.

Besides climbing Mount Fuji, I have also written a sequel to my story about the girl with albinism. This story is also about an albino girls’ football team, who climb Mount Kilimanjaro in order to raise awareness of their condition. I mirrored the example of my characters; in raising awareness for people with albinism. Had I realised my true calling as a writer while climbing the steep peaks of mountains? Maybe I had.

Through such challenges and writing children’s books and stories that address social issues, I have found myself empowered. Empowerment is not always waiting for other people to gift you an opportunity. Understandably people are often reliant on kind gestures. But empowerment comes from a strong desire to impact positively on yourself and on society.

The challenges allow me to learn more about myself and my environment. I learn to appreciate whatever I have in life and hope that the hardship will teach me to be a better person and reach out to those in need. Being in nature always gives me ideas of how I can use my writing to address social issues