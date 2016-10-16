Taking women’s basketball to the next level

By Elizabeth Tungaraza

In recent years, youth are doing great work to ensure they bring about positive change in the society. Being energetic with full of new ideas, they manage to conquer the hearts of the people and become trustworthy in the eyes of the community.

In almost every sphere of life, be it politics, business, administration, social activities, arts as well as in sports, youths have excelled.

Bainasi Wamunza is among the youth who have shown that they can bring about positive change in the community.

The 37-year-old woman was recently appointed the director of Dar es Salaam Women’s Basketball Association. And now she plans to turn around women’s basketball game in the city, inspiring more women to participate in the game.

For Bainasi, there is nothing in the world that comes easy. Her love for the game started way back in secondary school.

“I admired the way people played basketball in school and in basketball courts around the city. I found myself fond of the game and joined the sport, thanks to Manase Zabron, a renown basketball coach who introduced me to the game,” she says.

Bainasi, who started training in basketball with Vijana Queens, played for Don Bosco Lioness in the local league and regional tournaments. She played in Regional Basketball Association (RBA) League seasons 2014/15 and 2015/16, the National Basketball League which was held in Tanga in 2013 and in the Union Basketball League 2014. She also took part in the Zone V club championships in Mombasa in 2014 and Rwanda in 2015.

Despite not being selected to play for the national women’s basketball team, Bainasi and her Don Bosco Lioness side, managed to clinch the NBL title, RBA title and Union League title. “In the regional tournaments our performance was not so impressive,” she admits.

While in South Africa’s Cape Town University pursuing a degree, she was selected the chairperson and coordinator of All African Basketball tournament held under the auspice of the university.

“My quest for sports leadership started during the tournament. I got the opportunity to meet different people who love the game. I realised that there is something more I can do in sports more than just playing the game,” she says.

Bainasi successfully organised a tournament, which was a campaign aimed at raising public awareness against Xenophobia. “I decided to organise the tournament to campaign against discrimination and violence against African migrants by the indigenous black South Africans,” she says.

For her, the All African Basketball tournament was a success as it attracted sponsorship from various companies in South Africa such as Champion and Vitamin Water.

“The response was huge. We created African students’ teams each representing their home country. Students from Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda formed one team representing the East African region,” she explains.

The completion of the tournament opened a new line of opportunity in sports leadership. While at the university, she applied for a managerial position at a women’s football team in South Africa.

“Being in a foreign country did not shut down my dreams. I heard about the advertised post. I didn’t bother to ask too many questions. I looked for the advert and went for the opportunity.

I applied and was selected the manager of Tigers Girls Football club, the position I held for six months before returning back to Tanzania,” she says.

After completing her studies in South Africa, Bainasi returned home with one big ambition on her mind; to help take women’s basketball to the next level. However, being away from her colleagues and teammates in her homeland for five years was a big stumbling block for her dreams.

“I had no single contact of my fellow basketballers. Therefore I started looking for them whenever I went to basketball courts around the city. I went to Don Bosco basketball courts and met some fans who provided me with their contacts and those of their other colleagues,” she notes.

“They queried why I was asking for their contacts and I told them I wanted to create a platform where basketball players and fans can easily interact and discuss issues pertaining to the game. They welcomed the idea and I went ahead and created a Facebook page; Ballers and Fan Courts,” she explains.

Bainasi feels that the platform has become a useful tool for players and fans. “People discuss different issues which affect the game and their teams and suggest ways to address them. The members are really active and we also share experience from inside and outside the country,” she says.

Bainasi then organised and coordinated a basketball games by the name of “Three-on-Three wa Ukweli”. In the games, each side has to have three players and one of them must be a woman. She presented the idea to sponsors who positively accepted to support her.

Despite a good response and securing sponsorship, Bainasi was disappointed by the fact that the games did not attract considerable publicity from the media.

“Reporters arrived at the event before we kicked off. Then rumours about the death of the fortune teller Sheikh Yahaya Hussein started to spread. The newsmen received a tip on the breaking news and they all rushed for it. It was an unfortunate turn of events. Though I was disappointed, I took it as a challenge,” she says.

Being selected the director of women’s Basketball Dar es Salaam, Bainasi’s ambition is to see more women join and play the game starting in schools. “Women who join the game should also receive various training on gender empowerment, entrepreneurship and social enterprises. Currently, I have already opened their basketball Facebook page,” she adds.

Knowing that basketball is not a well known and much loved sport like football, Bainasi hopes that the forum will help in publicising the game and eventually attracting more women. She appeals to the government, the private sector and other well wishers to support the game by building more up-to-standard basketball courts which will in turn attract more men and women into the game.

For Bainasi, basketball isn’t just a hobby; it is part of her life. On the other hand, in making a living, she ventures in entrepreneurship. She owns and runs a mobile cocktail lab known as ‘Liquid Lab’. She offers cocktail services in events to substitute her income. According to her, the idea came to her mind when she was studying in South Africa. She introduced it when she returned home and currently the progress is impressive.