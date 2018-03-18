Teaching table manners to your child

By Life & Style Reporter

Begin with the idea that mealtimes are pleasant and that good behaviour makes them more fun for everyone.

Talk with your preschooler about the importance of good manners, and encourage him to think of himself as a polite person. Set realistic expectations, then gently reinforce them until they become habit.

What can I teach him at this age?

Your child isn’t ready for the finer points of well-mannered dining, but he’s old enough to start learning and even perform the basics — depending, of course, on whether he’s just turned 2 or is approaching kindergarten age.

Some older preschoolers (those who enjoy learning to act “grown up”) can handle a few more details. Your child might like to know how to put his napkin in his lap and use it to wipe his mouth, to take small bites, and to chew with his mouth closed.

He can learn not to slurp his beverage (by leaving some in the bottom of the glass), to wait until everyone is served before starting to eat, and to comment nicely on the foods he likes (but not on those that are “yucky”).

Mealtime is a great opportunity for him to polish his communication skills, too, so be sure to include him in discussions.

Best way to tackle these lessons

Your preschooler wants to please you, and he wants to be like you, so the best way is to show him how it’s done. Talk pleasantly at the table — no lectures, arguments, or raised voices. Say “please” and “thank you” when you ask for something to be passed. And don’t read the paper, watch television, talk on the phone, or jump up to tend to other things. Show him that good table manners involve showing respect for the other people at the table.

Consistency will help make good manners a habit for your child in the coming years, so when you introduce a behavior, set expectations and use gentle reminders to reinforce them. Simply hand your child his spoon when he picks up his cottage cheese with his fingers, and prompt a “thank you” when you refill his water.

Give your child strokes for behaving well at the table — when he sits nicely and asks politely, for example. Don’t overdo the praise, though, because you don’t want him to feel that he’s the center of attention whenever you sit down to share a meal.

Misbehaving at the table

Some parents find it’s best to ignore the misbehavior — the demanding, the banging, the mess-making. When this tactic works, it’s because the child stops doing whatever gets no response. Other parents find that it’s better to find ways to discourage their child’s problematic behavior.

If your child doesn’t say “please,” then don’t serve that second helping until he does. And some parents simply remove their children from the table when they do things that are unacceptable, explaining that their behavior is not good manners.

If you make it enjoyable for your child to share meals with you — by talking with him and being upbeat — then he’s more likely to want to stay and share the good vibes. Next time (or eventually, in any case), he won’t do things that get him banished.

What are some good rules at this point?

Different families are comfortable with different rules, so you get to decide. One family might be fine with everyone coming to dinner in their bathing suits or jammies, for example, while another may require that everyone gets dressed for dinner. Your family may enforce the “no elbows on the table” rule, while another has no such rule.

So you’ll want to make sure that your child learns to be polite, but there’s some leeway on what that means. As he grows, you can teach your child the basics (to say “please” and “thank you,” to chew with his mouth closed, to be pleasant) and even some nitty gritty (like which utensil to use and where to put his napkin), but don’t get too hung up on formalities. Good manners are really about being considerate of others. If your child keeps that in mind, he’ll do fine.

There are a couple of rules you might not want to enforce at mealtimes, though. One is the old “clean your plate” rule. You want your child to learn to stop eating when his body says it’s full, not when everything in front of him is gone. So offer small portions, refilling as necessary, and respect his decision to stop eating.