The rat and the koala

By Anwar Aliamin

Once upon a time, there was a rat who worked in a clothes shop as a button maker. He was very enthusiastic about his job and was always willing to learn. This made him very much liked by his boss, the Koala who kept teaching him new ways to make beautiful buttons.

The rat’s joy came from seeing animals wearing clothes with the beautiful buttons that he made.

One day, the chief of the rats announced that he wanted to give his daughter the most wonderful gift that the jungle had to offer, and if she liked the gift, the one that made it would get handsomely rewarded.

The rat told his boss the Koala that they should make the chief’s daughter a dress with buttons that shone brighter than the sun. Surely, she would love it. And together the two of them got busy for days, making the most beautiful dress that was ever made in the shop.

They then wrapped it carefully and took it to the chief’s home. As the rat had guessed, the chief’s daughter’s eyes widened with wonder and amazement when she saw the dress. She was so happy with the dress that she did not bother with any other present after that. This made the rat very happy indeed.

The Koala and the rat politely asked if they could be royal tailors to the chiefs and the King himself. The chief made them exactly that and they were not only known throughout the jungle for their fine clothes and buttons but even outside the jungle as well.