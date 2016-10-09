This is the time to put down our smartphones

By Elizabeth Tungaraza

Equipped with their advanced features beyond making phone calls and sending text messages, smartphones have practically become the central to our lives. Since their introduction into the local market a few years ago, users have become so obsessed with these smart gadgets.

With almost 39.57 million mobile phone subscribers in the country according to Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority website, it is clear that a great number of users have in recent years switched to smartphones , enjoying the phone’s computing ability and interacting provide in interacting on social media. It is more light and portable with more personalised features.

However, how we use these devices, is a matter that has attracted debate. Philbert Komu, a lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) says human beings are slowly entering into an era in which they can practically not live without their smartphones.

“Our phones have become a part of our appetitive soul such that we feel so insecure away from these gadgets. We see students’ obsessed chatings in the classroom, we see couples completely detached from each other in the bedroom and we see the common conversations between the known devoted couples in bed slowly being replaced by endless scrolling through social media apps, funny Facebook images, countless WhatsApp groups, Instagram gossips on the lives of other couples particularly celebrities and retweeting. Social networks have surely become a barrier between married people in bed,” he says.

Philbert acknowledges the fact that mobile phones connect people over long distances, and for those who are using smartphones, they feel much closer to one another. “Having different and important applications, smartphones have made people occupied . People nowadays prefer interactions through those handheld screens,” he observed.

Despite all that, Philbert does not deny the fact that smartphones and social networks are very useful.

“Social networks have crucially facilitated communication and interaction. It is easier now than before to communicate and share our perceptions and thoughts over a variety of issues in our societies and the world at large,” he noted.

“Academicians, professionals, relatives and experts are able to share and communicate with their colleagues and eventually can quickly ask for others’ input and opinion on a topic at hand. In fact, social networking has basically united people on a huge platform for the realisation of some common goals which is paramount for positive change in our societies,” he added.

For Irene Makene, an entrepreneur, smartphone is her major means of communication and a business tool as well. However, she thinks that people spend more time on these devices than doing other productive work.

“People just unnecessarily chat for so long. Worse scenario is when people cannot sit down for crucial discussion without staring at their smart devices,” she commented adding that very few people use these smartphones for educative purposes through the internet.

Irene wonders how some women can manage to administer three or more online chat groups but fail to organise their personal lives.

Getruda Chacha, a petty trader, on her part says the smart phones have negatively impacted our daily lives. “People enjoy sitting with their phones rather than having human interactions. They can watch movies, listen to radio, play games and other things without knowing that they consume a lot of time on unnecessary things. Sometimes the over usage of these good devices can slowly strain family relationships,” said the mother of three.

At this point, Philbert says smartphones and other gadgets now determine how people feel, think, when people laugh and smile. “In fact, a husband would smile more if a wife posted a funny comment on Facebook than if she would have said it directly to him. Wives also discuss more about their relationships on Instagram than they do face-to-face with their husbands,” said the UDSM lecturer.

“We are practically becoming so artificial and away from the realities of who we really are,” he added.

Philbert feels that smartphones have made us forget the significance of living well, developing our self-esteem, and our pride for our loved ones. “We choose to communicate with friends through social media and neglect them when they are in our company,” he noted.

For him, excessive use of smartphones drive people away from each other, couples can only complement each other on Instagram as they get more detached and get involved in superficial matters. Somehow, affection and intimacy can hardly appeal to couples, making it impossible for them to build any new and genuine affiliations.

“Inevitably, smart phones have drawn away the required balance for the emotions needed to sustain our relationships. As a result, most of us have become narcissistic with less and less empathy as our virtue. So many of us are so worried about how many times our Facebook posts got shared, or how many times our insta-video got liked, even more naive we are so carried away by the number of retweets a certain celebrity received from a single tweet,” he said.

“Consequently, we are detached from the real world and people as we fail to interact with the people we really know. Our smartphones have pushed us into fighting for the “likes” and “comments” of the strangers we meet online,” noted Fhilbert, saying the devices have made people lose connections to the realities of their lives and left them entirely dependent on the virtual world.

Mihayo Wilmore, a Social Tech Enterpreneur from Twigaalpha Limited, thinks that our culture and behaviour has been changing but as human beings the million dollar question is whether we are changing for the better.

“Will we have doctors that can cure a virtual broken heart? Or what do we do when the person we fall in love with online is not the same in the physical word. At the base of all this we must keep in mind an email, phone call, Skype or even brand new phone doesn’t compensate the human need. At the end of the day it’s just a tool like a spoon or even a car,” said Mihayo.

“Otherwise in the near future we will be faced with a nation of people with multiple personalities living a double life which by all means drives fear when I look at my children and think how they will meet their first lovers and how they will fall in and out of love. Will an app determine this or will it be an avatar on a game. Parents and adults need to use technology responsibly as it is as that will create the new culture and the etiquette that will build our future society. Every time our phones beep and ring, do we have to give it attention. If it was that important why didn’t you walk over here or come visit me,” he added.

On the other hand, Philbert feels that for most of us, there is nothing we do know which is more important than our mobile alerts and notifications and reminders. “We wake up in the morning and the first thing we feel is the desire to reply or check our social media accounts over and over again because the addiction has made us think that our lives depend on our smartphones,” he observed.

Consequently, he said, people are now exceedingly and primarily attached to digital communication, regarding real life communication as boring and secondary.

“Our touchy and deep rat-a-tats have been replaced with the shallow and impersonal connections. When husbands “like” their wives’ photos on Facebook it is not clear whether they like the photo, they like the fact that the wife has posted a photo or they like the wife. It is therefore a connection that lacks proper feelings. Eventually, even our real smiles and laughs have been replaced by the whatsapp “emojis” demonstrating fake emotions,” he said.

“Our smartphones are slowly consuming our affiliations other than improving our experiences. Couples regularly and continuously ignore each other because of smartphones. Precious moments in our affiliations are skating away because we get irrationally restless if we put our phones away even for just ten minutes. Power cut-off is now bad only and only if our smartphones are not charged and the feelings that how hard it is to be totally disconnected,” said the lecturer.

For him, there are some few important questions people need to ask themselves. “Do we really need our smartphones in the classroom or in the bathroom or in bed? How do we stop husbands and wives from scrolling and perusing so that a little moment is spared for the real communications with the persons close to them? How do we go back to the significance of face to face friendly conversations? For how long are we going to be attached when we are far away from each other and detached when we are close to each other?” he queried.

For him, the simple answer to this is establishment of limitations to our smartphone usage. “The only medicine to smartphone usage syndrome is setting boundaries on how and when to use our smartphones,” he argued.

“Sadly, we have lost sight of what our real-life priorities are. Many of us get too attached to our mobile devices only to find out that our relationships are weakened, our marriages are broken or our loved ones are disappointed and hurt,” noted Philbert.

“Let us try to find the relief outside smartphones. Let us try to find the likes and comments of the real people. Let us try to mind our precious and unique present moments and have enough time for our affiliations. If we really want to build and maintain our relationships, we must set personal and common boundaries to our smartphone usage,” he added.