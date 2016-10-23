TRAVEL : Travel Expo increases Kenya’s visibility

By Elisha Mayallah

Warm and welcoming Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) stirred feelings of networking and offered opportunities for business transactions from hosted buyers, exhibitors and visitors.

In it’s 6th edition, MKTE 2016 took place at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre in Nairobi city, Kenya’s capital from October 12 to 14, 2016.

The diversity of safaris and cultures, including beach tourism in Kenya is mind-blowing – from Turkana county to Kwale county, through rainforests and tropical reefs; from world-class culture in Nairobi city to some of the world’s most isolated outposts. Don’t forget the enigmatic Kenya’s coast and the Maasai Mara Game Reserve. I’m not sure a person can say they’ve “seen” Kenya without at least sampling the contrasts of more than one region.

This was said by speakers from hosted buyers from the UK, India and Uganda during the welcoming dinner party for the MKTE, which was hosted by Villa Rosa Kempinsiki.

“The take-home message is that we request you to go back and promote Kenya for visitors to come for a longer visit, and spend quality time - sky and road tripping across Kenya.” Said Jimi Kariuki, Chairman of the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) when thanking hundreds of international and regional hosted buyers who took time to sample the magic of Kenya’s safaris and beaches.

The opportunity next door

For the three days tourism stakeholders led by exhibitors gathered to connect with prospective clients, existing clients and embraced the potential to develop new businesses.

“This expo is a good platform to attract new buyers, initiate and finalize business contracts and consolidate our business collaboration with tour operators and travel agents” said Justin McCarthy, director of the Spirit of the Maasai Mara, promoting luxury safari experience.

Ambatana African Safaris based in Arusha, Tanzania – promoting safaris of togetherness - joined partners in the region to tell their destination stories. Its director Nishit Bhatt said: “ We are excited about the huge opportunity next door to meet international hosted buyers and we are looking forward in business addition from this Expo”.

The Bomas of Kenya, a popular rendezvous’ in Nairobi city, which showcases traditional houses, dances and food across Kenya’s tribes is soon to be rebranded to make it East African. Lynnet Nguthiruh, marketing officer from Bomas of Kenya said that Bomas is focusing to promote East Africa traditions feel and present them in a bigger and beautiful platform.”

Enhancing the visitors’ experience is the Kenya’s major focus, according to Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Najib Balala, in which the government has set aside 15 million USD to market and promote Kenya’s safaris and beaches. Initiatives in this regard include infrastructure upgrade (roads and airports), accessible by air – a seamless process at the airports and engage the private sector, the main actors.

Continuing with the theme of the expo - Tourism for all: Explore Endless Travel Possibilities – Balala told the attentive gathering at the opening ceremony that Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda will participate at the World Travel Market in London this year in one stand promoting a borderless East African region. “We should aim to unite our common aspiration to market our region,” Balala stressed.

He urged tourism stakeholders from the East African member states to harness the potential of doing business.

The KTB chairman, Jimi Kariuki conceded saying; “the initiatives and incentives introduced by the government have seen a 15% positive growth in the first six months of 2016 compared with 2015 with the USA leading with visitor arrivals followed by the UK. However, the most robust growth has come from the non-traditional source market, which includes Uganda, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Rwanda, UAE, India and China”.

He listed some of the initiatives as waiving visa fee for children under 16, reducing parking fees, scrapping tourism VAT and incentives for charter operators.

This year’s expo delivered better business opportunities and more meaningful interactions with key buyers from across the world demonstrating the trust and the potential of the Kenyan destination, said Ms. Jacinta Nzioka, the Acting CEO of Kenya Tourism Board at the end of the event.

Magical Kenya Travel Expo 2016 was attended by over 140 hosted buyers and media from 32 countries, 137 exhibitors including six tourism boards, 13 Kenyan counties, 11 airlines and 12 countries.