By Peter Muthamia

If you hail from the shores of Lake Victoria like Bisho Ntongo and I, your diet will almost always comprise fish and bitoke (banana). By the time you are my age, you will be afraid that you might end up with fins and scales a Nile Perch or turn into a banana tree altogether.

However, since Bisho and I became soulmates and settled in this rat and roach-infested Uswazi, other forms of diets such as rice, ugali (maize meal), cow ‘socks’ (hooves or makongoro if you like), chicken intestines, claws and heads and stuff have found their way into our kitchen. This of course is caused by our sickly wallets that hover in the corridors of financial ICU!

Things become elephant when a visitor from the village encamps in your shack like Uncle Ruta. Since he arrived here a couple of weeks ago, things don’t add up well.

He dropped in after his daughter’s wedding and seems not to be in a hurry to leave. He came in with demands that Bisho Ntongo cooks only rice – he hogs away like there is no tomorrow.

I understand that rice happens to be the favourite meal when villagers come to live here and that they can have it for breakfast, lunch and supper. Uncle Ruta is no exception.

To make him leave, Bisho Ntongo has decided to become ugali queen.

We now eat and breath ugali until it is threatening to germinate in our stomachs! She serves it with the small fish that stare at you as you eat them, known as dagaa in Uswazi.

Bisho Ntongo feeds us on porridge for breakfast, ugali for lunch and more ugali in the evening. Only difference is that the lunch time ugali is softer than one in the evening.

I do not hate relatives but it has increasingly become difficult living with them now the cost of living is shooting to the moon and shack house can hardly accommodate the whole tribe.

They sleep on the couch, floor, rooms preserved for the children and literally make me feel like vanishing to Comoro Islands forever. When I wake up in the morning,