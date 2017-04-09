Unlocking autistic children to their full potential

By Sauli Giliard @mansauli sgiliard@thecitizen.co.tz

Nyembezi Mbano noticed something unusual about her two-year-old son Habib Mauga.

“When he started walking, Maugo would just walk non-stop but he could not talk. He was always restless and could not concentrate at all,” says Nyembezi.

Though her neighbours kept on encouraging her that the boy would be alright since he was growing, she was still worried.

The mother wasn’t satisfied with the assurance from neighbours that the boy will be well and kept on seeking for information about the same. One day, she watched a programme on a television channel where she got some clues about her child’s condition. The programme was about autism and children. According to her, she could relate the behaviors of the autistic children being beamed on television to what her child was suffering from.

Ms Nyembezi had doubted that her child was autistic hence took some initiatives including visiting one of the libraries in Dar es Salaam to learn more about autism and how to handle the condition. After reading a book on autism, she says, there were guiding questions for evaluating characteristics of a child with autism.

“About 98 per cent of answers indicated that my child was autistic,” she reveals.

Then she consulted therapist who trained Habib Mauga because at that moment, he had lost his sense of feeling and could not react when hit or hurt.

She says, he was not able to differentiate the lemon taste and that of chili adding that, “he was very selective when it came to food. When he opted for a certain kind of food or fruit, he would not switch to another type.”

At the age of four, the mother who is also a teacher sent her son to Al Muntazir Special Education Needs School in Dar es Salaam.

Now, at the age of eight, Habib Mauga is no longer the same, according to the mother, he can take bath by himself, serve food and concentrate on activities he undertakes for more than 20 minutes.

Furthermore, the mother adds, after being exposed to different activities, the eight-year-old boy has mastered and adopted to different situations and now, his ambition is to become the best swimmer and basketball player, thanks to special education needs trainings he received.

Meanwhile, as Ms Nyembezi was looking for cure for her son, she got trained to become a Special Needs teacher at Al Muntazir Special Educational Needs School.

Now, she is not only a helper for her son since the training has enabled her to become a community savior as she teaches autistic children various skills.

Dr Khadija Shebe is another parent whose five-year-old son is autistic. She says her child was achieving his development milestones well until when he was approaching the age of two.

The dermatologist at Mwananyamala Hospital in Dar es Salaam says her child was able to say “daddy and mum and he was really progressing well.”

The mother says at the age of two, her child started attending a day care centre in South Africa were she was studying. At this time she noticed some changes in him as he stopped talking, she also noticed that he had became isolated plus poor eyes contact.

Dr Shebe says there was something unique her family overlooked regarding the boy’s development. “He developed the habit of repeating things. He once changed pairs of socks up to nine times. We thought it was a childish behavior only to realize later that it was a problem,” she says.

She closely assessed her child including making a follow-up for any change of behavior until he was almost two and a half years and concluded that he had autism.

The mother of two says she accepted the situation and “consulted an occupational therapist” and realised that the boy had also developed hearing impairment. According to her, the problem was rectified then social interactions and communication trainings to the boy continued at special school as well as home.

Returning home

Dr Khadija successfully finished her studies in South Africa. It was a time to return home as she was pondering where her child would continue with his special education needs .

“I searched such kind of schools in Tanzania through internet. I found Al Muntazir Special Needs Education School located in Dar es Salaam. Then, when I arrived in the country, I registered my child there,” she says.

Now, at the age of five, she admits that the boy is progressing well as he can do some activities including washing his hands, playing and has improved communication skills compared to previous years.

Explaining autism, the coordinator at Al Muntazir Special Needs Education School, Zahida Chagani says the problem is not genetically inherited and symptoms show up to children when they attain the age of two years to two-and-half.

According to her, there’s no any scientific study that has come up with exact causes of the autism, a point that doctor Shebe supports. They all concur that it is not genetically inherited disease though scientific studies are underway to come up with answers of the real cause of autism.

As symptoms of the problem can be noticed between ages of two to two and a half, parents are being advised that, at that age, if a child finds it difficult to eat, selecting food, don’t socialize much and find sit difficult to adopt changes including different kind of food, fruits and timetable and difficult to communicate, they should be taken to hospitals for assessment before putting them through therapy or sending them to special needs schools.

The common mistakes that some of parents make, according to Ms Chagani is thinking that autistic children have been bewitched. They then send them to wrong therapists including witchdoctors or they don’t get the right assessment resulting in wrong therapy.

They’re potential, employable

Some Tanzania families who face this problem consider that perhaps their children have been bewitched hence they consult witchdoctors for treatment. Because of low awareness, others, close them in their houses or isolate them.

Ms Chagani has a good message for parents whose children have developed autism.

According to her, if children with autism are assessed well and get trained in the respective special education needs centres, they can be productive as other members of community. For instance, three members of the staff at Al Muntazir Special Needs School grew with this condition yet they are employed.

“The children with autism should be exposed to different kinds of environments so that they can adapt and learn. If the parents go to shamba, they should go with them to know. It is in this way were they can develop the interest of certain activities which later can be part of the income generating activities,” says Ms Chagani.

She allays fear to parents over the problem saying at the school with 75 pupils with different problems, including Down syndrome, celebral palsy and autism spectrum disorders, a child can be trained and mentored well to realise their goal.

Among the three staff members trained at the school, one is working as a librarian and others are assisting in teaching, says the coordinator adding: “if well trained, they can make cakes, cook and participate in income generating activities.”

The school is planning to send two of its pupils to participate in the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi which will be held in 2019, thanks to special needs education that has sharpened their skills and helped them realize their talents.

Boys at risk

When Dr Shebe was blessed with twins; a girl and boy five years ago, they all grew well until the age of two when the boy was diagnosed with autism. The other twin, the girl, is not affected by autism.

That case is supporting researchers’ studies that boys are four times likely to get this problem compared to girls at a ratio of 4:1.

Challenges

Caring and intellectual development for children with autism is not easy. Special needs education for autistic children is expensive, according to parents.

“Schools are few and treatment is too expensive for low income people to afford. Since it’s your child, there’s no way. You have to work hard,” says Dr Shebe.

To cover the special needs, it can cost up to Sh6,000,00 annually per child with autism.

It is in this context that Nyembezi is asking for government’s intervention in supporting special needs education institution so that they can help more children with autism.

As campaign for protecting people living with albinism, the mother says, policy makers should advocate for autism and raise awareness on the magnitude of the problem.

“I think if they (autistic people) will have a special seat in Parliament, it would be better, their voice could be heard,” says the mother who believes this problem is underestimated in Tanzania.

Due to low awareness, there is no exact figure of how many children are living with autism in the country because some parents are hiding their kids believing that they might be bewitched hence locking them in houses.