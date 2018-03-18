WATERCOOLER MOMENTS: Ways to help develop more grit

We have talked about resilience, staying power, other tactics and strategic competencies that are critical in leadership and we know success is heavily hinged on our abilities to make meaning of our challenges and apply the skills we have mastered to solve them.

Today, I want us to focus on grit. What is grit, one may ask? Grit in really simple terms is that which makes us stay on a difficult task until we have got the outcomes we expect to get.

It is the raw energy that keeps us stuck on the path we have chosen and the outcomes we seek despite the obstacles, the challenges and how skewed the odds are against us!

We mustn’t mistake resilience for grit, resilience is our ability to bounce back when we have faced a challenge, or when we have failed.

Angela Duckworth a professor of psychology at University of Pennsylvania spoke passionately bout grit and defined it as the perseverance and passion for long-term goals. In her TED talk on this subject she offers quite some insights. Some of what she shares refers to advantages of cultivating a growth mindset and how it contributes or can contribute to developing more grit.

The video is worth watching for sure. I hereby humbly share nuggets of how to develop more grit as shared by Angela Duckworth:

1. Focus on your language choice

Praising efforts fosters resilience and reminds people of their role in a successful outcome. Too often young children are praised for “being smart” rather than having a good plan. When a child is praised for an ability (e.g., “You are really smart. You are so flexible.”) it teaches a fixed mindset, there are different approaches to teaching resilience in schools. All their lives they have heard how smart they are, so failure feels like they aren’t smart anymore. Use language that encourages perseverance and praises effort.

2. Surround yourself with people who persevere

Whether grit is nature or nurture is a common debate- but like all things, it’s a combination. Duckworth cites the example of height.

Yes, the height of our parents affects our genes (nature) but over generations, we have evolved to be taller as a population (nurture).

Surrounding yourself with people who have both passion and perseverance towards their goals, will help to strengthen or grow the mindset required to increase grit.

3. Adopt flexible thinking patterns

Being less rigid in your thoughts and actions allows resilience and grit to blossom. Simply because flexible people don’t see problems they see opportunities for growth and learning. When every challenge is met with enthusiasm and creative thinking you will see yourself as capable and this confidence breeds resilience.

4. Set tiny goals that align with your purpose

People with a sense of purpose are happier. However, your purpose is very abstract and often difficult to define.

By creating smaller short term goals which align with your bigger purpose, you increase your success rate and your speed of accomplishing goals. This will keep you motivated to keep persevering.

5. Build time into your day for reflection

When you take a time to reflect you bring awareness in a focused way to the things you have accomplished and the path you want to take to continue. Whether your reflection takes the form of a meditation, a journaling session, a gratitude exercise or a walk outside while you think back on your day. When you give yourself time to think back on your day in a non-judgmental way, we can see what you have accomplished and what actions you need to take tomorrow to keep moving forward.

These tips are well thought out and easily applicable. With practise they are traits that we can learn to adopt and can be assimilated into our ways to become part of our mindset. The consistent message in learning to date is the same message of the aeons, our attitude to whatever situation and circumstances has a huge role in determining our outcomes.

It will determine what we invest in the venture, how we do it, how much attention we pay to it, how much grit we put into it, whom we co-opt to help us succeed etc.

And the attitude we adopt to our situations will be heavily influenced by how important to us the outcome we wish to achieve is!