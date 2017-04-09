When picture is worth a thousand words with Zahir Abbas shots

By Khalifa Said @RealKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

There are moments in our lives which cannot be restored. But those moments can be captured as memories. And the best way one can capture such moments is through the lenses of a camera. There are some people out there who love capturing moments of human realities.

That is how Zahir Abbas, 33, started his photography journey. Abbas is doing wedding photography which he enjoys thoroughly and he is now effortlessly moving towards fashion photography. He was initially doing portrait photography.

Though his photography journey began in 2010, he decided to take it to a professional level in 2014. In 2016, he was nominated as the fashion photographer of the year during Swahili Fashion Week. Although he did not win, he says it gave him the courage after realising that there are people out there who recognise his works.

“There were few more good photographers who were nominated too and I knew that they were going to win since they are respectable people in this industry,” says Abbas.

As a computer programmer turned full time photographer, Abbas says that he is not only responsible for his talent but also answerable to his clients.

“I always strive to be prompt at every stage whether it is giving my best shots or making them comfortable despite long hours of shoot especially the weddings and finally quick delivery of photos as per client’s preference,” he says.

Being the CEO and the lead photographer of his company, ZAP Photography, Abbas says his vision is to see, “myself as a better human being who would flourish in all fields I step in apart from phography,” he says.

Abbas who is self-taught photographer says his passion for his job drives him to concentrate in his world of photography throughout the day.

“During my leisure time, I take up workshops and basics classes for beginners and I team up with my fellow photographers and friends during my free time to plan up for inspirational photo-walks. And I wholeheartedly invite all novice photographers into such walks to remain inspired and motivated and learn from them as well.”

Abbass is always calm in all situations pays off as he never gets too excited during photo shoots.

He says, “I have been able to work better with everyone in my daily life making it easier for me to suggest something and it gets implemented.”

Because of taking up work after thorough research and proper analysis regarding his clients’ expectations, Abbas says he always provide excellent services to his custumers. “After a number of meetings and mutual agreement of a concept and other elements, I finalise my work,” he says.

In describing a moment when he was able to effectively communicate a difficult or unpleasant idea to a client, Abbas says, “I remember I had made a deal with a firm but that day I was shooting with the employees who had different ideas about what I wanted for the best shots.”

Abbas says that he likes working with bright coloured backgrounds and dark skinned personnel which successfully changed his clients’ concept.

“By keeping their requirements in mind and after having a fruitful negotiation with them, I was able to deliver much better than what they and I had thought before,” he explains.

Abbas says there are several challenges facing photography in the country. He says there are countless people taking pictures though opportunities are limited.

“Very few people see photography as an art and photographers as artists. Not only this, every other layman now can strap a camera around his neck and considers himself as a professional photographer. And we may find a handsome figure of such people around us,” he asserts.

Abbas says that these people not only erase professional opportunities but also harm the market.

However, he is still optimistic, thanks to the coming of social media which he says, “has turned out to be a treasure of opportunities where you can display your work and in a jiffy the world decides whether or not you are fit to survive in the market.”

Abbas’s advice to upcoming photographer regarding the career path is very simple: hard work and perseverance.

“I advise all who want to pursue photography as a profession to consider, “Being a master of one trade than being a jack of all “which means expertise in one genre as a beginner,” This, Abbas says, will help them not only to excel in their field but also feel much confident about their work.

To Abbas, creativity is a tablet not everyone can gulp down. He says it takes a lot of understanding and is not everyone’s cup of tea.

“Throughout my career, I have come across situations where it becomes difficult to convey my ideas as a concept to my clients. But then patiently and steadily, though I strive hard, I get them to understand what I am thinking of.