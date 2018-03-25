When you are not cut out for marriage

By Elizabeth Tungaraza

Last weekend during a family outing at some beach resort on the outskirts of the city, I overheard a group of men cracking some jokes about marriage. Their ages varied. Some were in their 30s, others in their 40s while others seemed to be close to 50.

“When you are in love, you feel like you are on cloud nine but once you get married, you wonder what happened to the romance,” one of them joked as others roared with laughter.

Another one chipped in; “In the beginning, every wife treats her husband in a very special way, but later, somehow and I don’t know why, the alphabets get reversed.”

Another man seemingly in his late 50s threw another joke. “Guys, you should know the secret formula that married couples apply. The rule is to ‘love one another’ but if this doesn’t work, then move the last word to the middle- (to read ‘love another one’),” he said, as his friends burst into a huge laughter.

You could tell from their conversation that these men were not in favour of marriage. I took the courage to ask them why most of their jokes were negative about marriage and as they happily explained to me, I later realised that they were all bachelors.

One of the men, James Nicodemus* said being single does not mean that he is lonely. The 45-year-old electrical technician is in a relationship although marriage is not on the cards. “I have a girlfriend but we don’t have any plans for the future,” he said.

James, who lives in Tabata likes being alone and therefore enjoys bachelor life. Being committed in wedlock is not his thing. “If I need a woman for love making, there are plenty of them out there. What do I lose by not getting married?” queried James as he sipped his beer.

His friend, Fredrick Mtweve* who is approaching 50 says bachelor life gives him happiness. “I used to live with my uncle when I was growing up and their married life left a bad impression on my part,” Fredrick shared.

His uncle’s wife exercised great control on her husband, taking advantage of his reserved nature. “My uncle loves her so much that he would do anything just to please her. Sometimes he does things which no other man would do, like asking her for permission to go out,” he explains.

The experience seems to have had a negative influence on Fredrick, who does not want to get married at all. “Women are really beautiful creatures. They can make us forget all our miseries. However, they use our weakness on them to control us. I do not want that,” he said.

During the course of our informal discussion, I brought up the question on the right age for men to get married. Despite not reaching a consensus, most of the men thought there was no age limit for men.

“I think there is no age limit for getting married. Some people get married in their 20s and others in their 50s,” said 40-year-old Idd Athuman, adding that it is easier for an older man to get married than a woman in the same age range. “Unlike men, women’s chances of getting married fade away as they grow older,” said Idd.

Idd is single but has two children, a boy aged six and a two-year-old girl, each by a different mother. “My children live with my mother in Kibaha, Coast Region. Their grandmother takes good care of them,” Idd, a banker living in Tegeta, Dar es Salaam said.

Living single is not something that seems to bother Idd and his friends. After all they get everything married men get, be it eating good food, dressing smartly, you name it. While some of them live alone in rented houses, others live in their own houses with relatives who help them with house chores.

Idd, who lives in his four-bedroom house, says domestic undertakings do not bother him at all since there are plenty of young boys and girls looking for housekeeping jobs. “I do not need to marry a wife to cook for me or wash my clothes. There a many dry cleaners and restaurants out there,” he said.

Relationship experts give several reasons as to why some men opt to stay single. Among the reasons is that most of them feel they cannot find a woman of their match. Others are so passionate about their careers and jobs that they cannot spare time for family affairs.

Financial incapacity is another reason. Experts argue that some men fear they might be unable to bear new responsibilities that arise after marriage due to inadequate finances.

Fredrick agrees. For men who are considered to be the bread winners in most families, being financially unstable can make one feel insecure, he says.

Daniel Marandu, a sociologist says one can opt to stay single for the rest of his life for a reason. “Maybe he has seen a close married friend or relative whose married life left painful memories of betrayal,” he says.

“Normally such a person would vow not to engage himself in marriage for the rest of his life. It could also be either a genetical issue or a behavioural one. It could be a cycle from one generation to the other,” he explains.

The sociologist says despite marriage being a personal decision, the society might regard that person as lacking. “In this case, he could find himself isolated by his close community members in for example decision making issues that involve his family just because he is not married. Sometimes, the family will not ask your opinion as they view you as an irresponsible man,” Daniel says, adding that it is very likely for a bachelor to lose respect from his parents, family members and friends.

Catherine Peter Sesse, Chief Executive Officer of Power in Prayers Network in Mwanza, quotes St Paul; “The bible says in 1 Corinthians 7:7-9: I wish that all were as I myself am. But each has his own gift from God, one of one kind and one of another. To the unmarried and the widows I say that it is good for them to remain single, as I am. But if they cannot exercise self-control, they should marry. For it is better to marry than to burn with passion.”

Referring to the verse above, Catherine says if you cannot control your sexual desire, then it is better to get married rather than commit sin by engaging in sex before marriage. If someone opts to be a bachelor, then they should not commit adultery,” says Catherine.

Ally Harith, a Muslim scholar and a teacher at Baobab Secondary School, says in Islamic point of view, marriage is worship and that the worship of a person who opts to stay single cannot be true worship.

Al-Quran Surah 30 Ar-Rum, Ayah 21 says; “Another of his signs is that he created spouses from among yourselves for you to live within tranquillity: He ordained love and kindness between you. There truly are signs in this for those who reflect (30:21).”

Ally says a bachelor lacks stability in his life and that he obviously ends up doing immoral acts.

“He will lack mercy and blessings from Allah! The society also will not respect him, most of the time they keep mocking them,” he adds.

While some senior bachelors remain single either because of financial instability or the fear of being enslaved by a woman, Masoud Mussa* ,56, is single for a different reason. He chose to live single all his life because of the fear of being unable to satisfy a woman in bed.

“I cant satisfy a woman in bed. So I opted to stay single. This does not mean I’m impotent. It is better to remain single and just date women than getting married and be unable to satisfy your wife sexually,” said Masoud.

Masoud who has no children does not believe marriage would guarantee him happiness. Being single does not condemn him to wretchedness either.

Despite having their individual reasons for opting to stay single for the rest of their lives, interviewed bachelors don’t blame those who decide to commit. To them, getting married or living single is just a matter of choice.

* Names changed to protect privacy.