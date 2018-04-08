Having taken up scribbling as your way of earning a living, striving to perfect your linguistic competence isn’t an option. It’s a do-or-die thing. As one media critic once said, if your command of language is critically wanting, stay away from the newsroom.

In the face of unavoidable staff cuts in media houses, the unsung heroes of newsrooms we call subeditors (subs in short) can only afford to spend much time on articles penned by scribblers they consider most challenged but whose stories are crucial.

Our advice to senior scribblers privileged to be regular contributors to our local newspapers is: read and re-read your piece before you email it. Lest you forget, just as you earn praise from readers—regardless of how much the sub sweated to make your article beautifully readable— it’s you, not your “irresponsible” subeditor, who will be blasted for your shoddy article that’s published. So, let’s now look at “live” gems collected over the past week and so, here we go…

On Page 6 of the tabloid closely associated with this columnist, there’s a piece entitled ‘Of absentee presidents’. Now in Para 8, the scribbler says something on the Burundian President’s aversion to foreign travel, and we quote: “...he rarely ventures beyond his political borders…after his travel to Tanzania for a regional summit led to a FAILED ATTEMPTED coup”. Our observation is, if an attempt is just that, an attempt, then there’s a failure. And, if something fails, it means it was attempted. Which is to say, our colleague should have used either “failed” or “attempted” and not both of them in the same breath. Remember our past lectures on tautology? And by the way, what we quoted here was a section of an eighty-word sentence, yes; 80 words!

But what’s 80 words? Why, on Page 14 of this authoritative Kiswahili by-weekly (April 2- 3 edition) there’s a story entitled, ‘Magufuli mwingine…’, in which the last-but-one para is made up of a single sentence comprising one hundred and ten (110) words! A bit tricky, isn’t it?

On Page 7 of the same English tabloid cited above, there’s a piece entitled, ‘Mixed feelings about changing face of world heritage site’, and therein the scribbler says: “The change in reality needed to increase the beauty of the town which was declared AS THE world heritage (sic) by Unesco”.

There’re two issues here. One, the expression “declared as”—this is incorrect, for we say “declared this or that” (not declared as this or that). Two, the use of the definite article THE, gives the impression that Stone Town is the only world heritage site on earth! That, of course, isn’t true.

Year 2017 records show there’re 1,031 world heritage sites across the globe and of these, 832 are cultural, 206 (natural) and 35 (mixed properties). Seven are in Tanzania—hurrah!

Our colleague ought to have sad: “...town which was declared A world (not THE world) heritage SITE …”

Ah, this treacherous language called English!