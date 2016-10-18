A TEACHER'S DIARY : bumper pay awaits me

By Mwalimu Andrew

One of the talents that I thank God for honouring me with is my undisputed ability to see opportunities where others see problems.

My ability to implement things (like my house and my degree have proven) may not be something to write home about, but my ability to come up with new ideas can never be questioned. I even surprise myself at how creative and fresh-thinking I can be.

As you are aware, following my disassociation with this year’s Class Eight, the preparations of our candidates has been one of the worst.

Preferred teacher

Worried that the students might fail, the teacher in me decided to step in. I attempted to go to class but the class teachers complained that I was interfering with their timetable and they would everyday get me out of class. The students, however, liked me. In fact, they preferred me over their teachers. This has not gone down well with teachers.

I had no doubt that the students genuinely wanted me as they believed I would increase their chances of passing KCPE. Many of them may not proceed to secondary schools but most wanted good performance in KCPE. And so did their parents. It was not soon before this matter came up for discussion at Hitler’s.

An opportunity

My super-creative mind went to work and instead of seeing a problem, I spotted an opportunity. A great opportunity! In fact, if I planned myself well, I could make some small.

“I have an idea,” I said when I met Tito. I told him that our Class Eight teachers were not well prepared and we could do something about it. “Why don’t we open a one month crush tuition programme,” I suggested. “You will provide the classrooms and materials and once the parents hear that I am involved and will be teaching, this place will be full.”

The next morning, the papers were all over:

You want Top Marks in KCPE?

Come to Busy Bee Top KCPE Preparatory Academy.

For Top Past Papers, Top Teachers (Mwalimu Andrew) and Top Tips!

Come One, Come Two, Come All. Top Marks!

Many parents had never given much thought to Busy Bee Academy but the fact that I was involved changed everything. By the end of the day, lots of parents had made inquiries and were willing to pay. We were charging Sh100 per session and we did not wait, we started that day!

Word about the tuition had spread far and wide and I spent the whole Saturday and Sunday with the pupils from Mwisho wa Lami and other schools at Busy Bee preparing them for KCPE. I had lots of exam past papers and answers and used my experience as an examiner and marker to guide the students through the road to top marks in KCPE.

Starting last Monday, we decided to have classes after 4.30pm and believe me or not, we have been having full classes. On Wednesday, overwhelmed with the students, I invited one of my colleagues, Madam Anita, to help teach another class as we had split the class into two. Tito would hear none of it. Despite the fact that he has never prepared a KCPE class, he insisted on taking over the other class – after attending two of my sessions

All the money is being handled by Tito and his wife Sandra. It must be a tidy sum I will get but I do not want to ask for it now as I know myself – I may just start visiting Hitler’s and forget about the evening classes.