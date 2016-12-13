A TEACHER'S DIARY : Holiday tuition plot hatched

By Mwalimu Andrew

Before I got married, I considered myself a man – a real man by Mwisho wa Lami standards. This means that my emotions would never be affected by my wife, at all.

True, Mwisho wa Lami men like Rasto, Nyayo and Alphayo do what they want in their homes, how they want it, when they want it. Well it used to be like that for me, before Fiolina went to college.

But once she joined college, a different Fiolina emerged: Strong, assertive, unshaken. She considers herself my equal and as such, thinks she can stand up to me.

I can’t describe the state Fiolina took me to when she sold my beloved blue iron sheets. My life came to a standstill two weeks ago when I made this discovery, and even though today I say I survived the ordeal and have recovered, it still hurts. This was the case two weeks ago when the exam result were released. As you know, I had a big stake in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCSE) candidates. However, I was psychologically prepared for the exams to be released just around Christmas.

But Matiang’i pulled a fast one on us, releasing the exam results very early, and at a time when my world was upside down, especially after losing my beloved iron sheets. During this period, I was just sitting in the house, brooding, far from the outside world. Matters were not helped by the fact that I did not have money. A little money would have made life bearable as it would have given me a voice – at Hitler’s.

So it wasn’t until last Saturday that news about the exams reached me. It was from Apostle Elkana, The Revered Spiritual Superintendent of THOAG (The Holiest of All Ghosts) Tabernacle Assembly, when he came to check on me.

“Very good, you mean my school did well, what was the mean score?” I asked. Having not handled this year’s candidates, I didn’t expect an improvement in the performance.

“I have not seen the results,” he said,” “But I hear the top student had 250 points.” That was great news indeed.

“The school didn’t do well, but the students you coached with Tito did very well,” he went on. I had even forgotten that I coached students at Tito’s Busy Bee Academy of Tuition and Advanced Learning. I had deliberately decided to forget about the matter in order to reduce the pain of Tito paying me nothing after making money for him.

“We have a thanksgiving service with the students and parents later today.” I tried calling Tito but he did not answer my calls. Apostle Elkana invited me to the ceremony.

I kept calling Tito to no avail. At around 10am, I mustered some energy and left the house for Tito’s place and home to Busy Bee Academy for Tuition and Advanced Learning. I am the one who had come up with the name, so I needed to be part of the celebration. I found a few parents there.

“Thank you Andrea,” said one of the parents as I greeted them. “I had known that my son will fall the exams but you really worked on him.”

“Thank you,” I said. I have never quite figured how to respond to anyone telling me thank you.

I walked straight to Tito, who was in front of the class. Tito had taken the marks of all the students who had gone through our tuition and worked out the mean score.