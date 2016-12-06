A TEACHER'S DIARY : How Fiolina killed my dream

By Mwalimu Andrew

For those of you who have been following my stories here, you will remember that last Saturday we had a Summit on the completion of my house. The Summit ended up being something between a thanksgiving ceremony and a fundraiser.

Early Monday morning and Nyayo was the first to arrive, accompanied by Tocla, his person of hand – or rather mtu wa mkono.Shortly after, Ali arrived.

“Tunataka tumalize utulipe pamoja na ile pesa ilibaki. Wapi mbao na mabati?” he asked.

I told him we had not bought any timber. He left immediately saying that he would return when we have timber. I like the fact that he left, as I did not know how I would have handled the two fundis.

“Sio lazima mbao,” Saphire said. “Mko na miti nyingi hapa mnaweza kata tano mtumie.”

We would get the poles from trees that I had planted seven years ago.

“Nimejenga nyumba nyingi bila mbao.” We took pangas and axes and walked to the lower part of the road, where I had planted trees the year I started my teaching career. The trees were on the lower side of our land, near the river.

I instructed Brandon and Bedford to go to the store and remove blue irons sheets that I had bought months ago. Apostle Elkana’s word seemed to be coming true. I may just get into the house that day, I thought to myself.

We walked past my father’s house to the tree plantation and Nyayo marked at least eight poles that he wanted cut. Tocla, carrying a sharp axe, started cutting and within minutes, one of them was down, and it fell down with a loud thud.

This attracted the attention of many and I could hear my father shout from the house, asking who had invaded his trees.Knowing that I could not win a public spat with my father, I walked with him to the house. Once in the house, I did what every right thinking man does to silence their parents. I gave him something small. I also game my mother something smaller.

Once we had cut down seven trees, we carried them to the store as had been instructed.

I walked to the house in a foul mood, asking the two boys why they had not removed the iron sheets. “Hakuna mabati hapa ndani,” said Bedford. I walked to the store. There were no iron sheets.

“Mabati yangu ilienda wapi,” I loudly asked, speaking to no one in particular. I went out and told Nyayo and Tocla that my mabati were missing. “Ulisema ni blue?” asked Tocla.

“Ama ndio ile Mwalimu Juma, ameweka kwa nyumba ya kijana wake,” he added. I called Juma. He admitted that they were indeed my iron sheet but that he had bought them legally.

“From who?” I asked. He told me that had bought them from Fiolina. I walked back home, quite upset. Fiolina was arriving from the river when I arrived. I called her to the bedroom, closing the door behind her as she entered. I was ready for anything.

To my surprise, Fiolina quickly accepted to have sold the iron sheets. “Kwani unafikiria school fees ya Mosoriot ya mwisho ililipwa aje? Na unafikiria tunakula nini?” she asked, arms akimbo.