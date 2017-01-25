Dar school turning zeroes into heroes

Students always love learning but hate exams because it puts them to test. For most students who do not take studying seriously, exams are dreaded. But for those who study hard, examination is just any other ordinary assessment.

Attempting an examination is a challenging task which needs, among other things, knowledge and skills on tackling questions and the ability to understand the tricky questions. They also need to be courageous enough to sit for their exams. Some may fail their exams not because they don’t have the knowledge, but because of exams fever.

Students who fail their exams deserve a second chance to achieve their goals in education and in life. Indeed, achieving education goals in life it not a smooth ride. One should face great challenges in order to succeed and be on top. For Mr Othiniel Mnkande, the headmaster of White Lake High School, the sky is the limit and as long as one is still alive; there is always a chance to do better.

Mr Mnkande joined White Lake High School located in Changanyikeni in the outskirts of Dar es Salaam in 2013 and found out that the school had only six students who were in the process of moving to other schools.

“I had a lengthy talk with the students and their parents to persuade them to stay in the school. Thank God, they agreed,” said the headmaster.

White Lake High School is a day and boarding private-owned school which was registered in 2003. The uniqueness of the school is that it enrolls students who failed their final exams from various schools.

“Most of these students are those who failed from various schools; students who were rejected from different schools due to their poor pass marks. You may wonder why we are accepting students regarded as failures,” said Mnkande.

According to him, the school was established in 2003 to enroll students with special talents, especially in sports.

“It did well and some of the players in our local football leagues passed through the school. Some play for Azam, Simba and Young Africans teams just to mention a few,” explained the headmaster, adding that football players like Haroon Athuman Chanongo, Maiseri Kaheza Boniventure, Bunwa Abdallah, Mwinyi Ndimbo, Steven Kigocha and Abdul Badi studied at the school.

It was so unfortunate that the school started losing its status in 2009 and by 2013 when Mnkande joined the school as the headmaster; only six students from Form One up to Form Six were present.

“I decided to change the school policy. We came up with “From Zero to Hero” policy after discovering that there is no other secondary school in Tanzania which accepts students who failed,” he explained.

By offering a second chance to students who failed, the response from parents and students has been very positive, said Mnkande.

“Even Standard Seven leavers who do not know how to read and write seek for enrollment at our school knowing that there is a place where they can make their dreams come true as the school policy reflects,” he noted.

The school, according to the headmaster, has a special class for all slow learners and those who do not know how to read and write.

“In a year or so, a student may find him or herself competent in reading and writing and proceed to their respective classes,” he said.

“Before students join our school, they have to sit for an examination like an aptitude test in order to identify their talents and abilities. Then we arrange them according to their abilities,” explained the headmaster.

The first year the school introduced “From Zero to Hero” policy, 21 Form Four students who failed from other schools were enrolled at White Lake High School.

“Out of them only one managed to pass Four Four exams and joined A-level studies. The following year, there were 10 Form Four students who sat for their final exams. Out of them, nine managed to pass the exams,” he added.

In 2016, the school had 24 Form Four students who sat for their final national exams and Mnkande believes that 18 out of them will perform well to acquire the required grades to enable them join Form Five this year.

“For Form Two students, they managed to attain the required pass mark to proceed to Form Three,” said the headmaster, adding that they have set 45 per cent pass mark as the requirement for a student to advance from one class to another, otherwise, he/she has to repeat the class.



‘Zero to Hero’ Policy

According to the headmaster, the aim of introducing “From Zero to Hero” policy at the school is to give a second chance to students who failed to realise their education dreams no matter what people said or thought about them.

Many students who did not pass their exams have failed to secure enrollment in various schools for them to advance to the next stage. “Most schools want to enroll students who have passed and some of these schools want those who have passed with flying colours. They want ready-made students. They want the cream and leave aside the residue,” said the headmaster, adding: “Who will teach them? Getting zero doesn’t mean that you can’t do wonders anymore. They say sometimes life can hit you right where it hurts and you may find yourself losing hope, want to give up and of course there are some students who commit suicide after failing their exams.”

“Recording a poor performance in exams doesn’t mean the end of schooling. Teachers and parents should offer them a second chance to motivate and encourage them that they can do better. Some students lose hope and believe that they cannot do better. We need to encourage them and give them a new hope that failing an exam does not mean that it is the end of the road for their academic career,” he said, pointing an example of one of his students who is now enrolled at Tumaini University studying Law.

“She scored Division Two in her Form Four and Form Six exams,” noted Mnkande.

The school’s academic master, Fahamuel Mnzava, expressed his satisfaction to be among the team that contributes towards successes of the students.

“It is so difficult to teach such kind of students, but with dedication and commitment, we manage to impart knowledge to these students, who need a lot of encouragement to believe in themselves and be confident that they can do better if they put extra efforts in their studies,” said Mnzava, adding that by giving the students examples of people who once failed their exams but later their extra academic effort paid off, they helped the students realise that they are not alone.

According to the academic master, teachers at the school have decided to dedicate their time to students, identifying those who need special focus as well as evaluating their daily academic performances. “We give most of our time to these students so that they can learn. We conduct monthly assessment in order for us to understand our position compared to other schools which have assessments every three months,” said Mnzava, who teaches Kiswahili and History.

On his part, 23-years-old Davison Mbilinyi, one of the 500 students at the school, hailed his parents for giving him the second chance to resit Form Four examination before joining Form Five studies.

Davison, who was a student at Temboni Secondary School, in Dar es Salaam, did not perform well in his Form Four exams and lost hope of continuing with A-Level education. “I lost hope, I was very disappointed with the results. But after joining White Lake High School, things were different,” he said.

“Teachers told me that I am a person of value. They encourage me everyday to change my negative thinking of being a failure. They asked me to change my thinking and behaviour in order to improve my academic performance. I am lucky to have such kinds of teachers,” added Davison, saying frequent internal exams at the school which students from Form One up to Form Six have to sit have positively changed students’ perspective about studying and motivate them towards a healthy academic competition among themselves.

Davison, whose dream is to become a teacher, advices parents to give second chance to their children who did not perform well in their exams so that they can realise their academic dreams. “For students, if it happens you are given a second chance, please use it well, don’t abuse the offer,” he added.

Another Form Six student, Beatrice Clemence, said she is inspired by the school’s policy. She was selected to join Masonya High School in Songea but decided to join White Lake High School. “Teachers here are so friendly; they know what students need. They offer us counseling almost every time. This motivates us a lot,” said Beatrice, whose ambition is to become an engineer.

Mariam Pastory, one of the parents whose children is studying at White Lake High School, said ever since her son joined the school, she has noticed a lot of changes and improvements in him.

“He failed more than twice. First was at a secondary school in Dodoma and later at another secondary school in Morogoro. It reached a point where we were so disappointed by his poor performance to the extent that we did not want to search for another school for him. Of course he is a slow learner, but I’m glad that nowadays he is catching up and doing so impressively in his studies,” confessed Mariam.

His remarks were echoed by another parent, Priscilla Wilson, who commended the school administration for giving students who have been rejected by other schools a second change. “My child was rejected by one secondary school because of attaining a low average in his aptitude test for joining Form One,” she said.

For Mr Mnkande, support they received from parents and students is of great importance. According to him, it shows how much parents value their contribution towards educating students who failed in their exams. For him, in education, only the sky is the limit as long as one’s brain is still active.