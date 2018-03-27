The demand for youthful women

Kampala. Secondary school girls have demanded for youthful senior women teachers saying old ones seem to be out of touch with modernity.

While speaking at Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU)’s fourth intergenerational dialogue on Saturday, students who preferred anonymity for fear of being reprimanded at their respective schools, said they were finding it difficult to discuss issues of adolescence with old fashioned teachers.

A girl from a secondary school in Mukono said she feels ashamed to share matters regarding body changes and relationships to a teacher older than her mother because she might be perceived as immoral.

“First of all my mother feels shy to discuss issues of sex with me even when I ask her. So how do you expect me to reveal my problems to a teacher who is of my mother’s age or even older than her. We need young teachers who are in touch with modernity,” a girl said attracting a thunderous handclap from her peers.

Another girl from a school in Wakiso said some teachers are young but lack knowledge on the ever evolving dilemmas faced by adolescents whereas other teachers are judgmental in attempt to give counsel on relationship matters.

“Nowadays we date through social media. We have a particular language we use while chatting or dating. Sometimes I may apply a slang to indirectly communicate my problem. But when the teachers is not understanding what I am talking about I am left with no option except to keep quiet and die with my problem,” she said.

The girls called for refresher training for senior women teachers so that they can have knowledge on what teenagers are facing and how social media is impacting their lives so that they can be in position to understand and deal with their sexuality matters.

Mr Deo Wadimba, head teacher Sir Appolo Kaggwa SS Mukono, admitted that issues of adolescence, Sexuality Reproductive and Health Right (SRHR) and Gender Based Violence among youth and teenagers have to a certain extent been associated to modernity. Therefore, the teachers handling them need to be at the same level with victims.

“True we need training for senior teachers so that they can understand what today’s teenagers and youth are facing. Things have changed and we need to reason and think like these teenagers. We must be in the know of what they are talking about so that we can help them out,” Mr Wadimba said.

Ms Annet Nanfuka from National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) said they were working with ministry of education to develop a curriculum that will incorporate SRHR in Ordinary and Advanced levels.

“We are trying to come with a curriculum that will address SRHR issues for young people. We need a curriculum that empowers our girls to say No when they mean No. But not a No that means Yes,” Ms Nanfuka said.

Mr Wadimba who presented head teachers’ views at the dialogue condemned reports of teachers preying on girls and urged girls to report all teachers who demand sex in exchange for marks, money and bursaries. “We are concerned about reports in the media of teachers making sexual advances on our young girls. We ask government to investigate and apprehend all those involved,” Mr Wadimba said.

Ms Jovia Kamateka, Woman MP Mitooma District, Mr Gafabusa Mbwatekamwa from Kasanda and Mr Hatwib Katoto denied claims that they were against sexuality education in schools but said they demanded for clear guidelines on what kind of information should be taught to children in regard to their age. The dialogue was attended by envoys from Netherlands and Sweden and renowned media personalities.