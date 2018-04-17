Quick business growth strategy

By Julius Bulili

New business owners have numerous goals when they’re starting out, including rapid growth and recognition for their fledgling venture. But overnight success isn’t often the standard: There’s no specific “special sauce” to add to the recipe for instant results, and nothing is guaranteed. However, there are ways to reach growth milestones that can catapult a business to success.

Before you can even think about your company’s growth trajectory, you need to ensure that you have a solid staff that can help you achieve it. For a small business to grow, it’s important to have the right players at the table. People who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves.

Instead of trying to acquire new customers, you need to direct your attention to the core customers you already have. Do this by implementing a referral or customer loyalty programme or trying out marketing strategies based on previous purchase behaviours to encourage repeat business. Focusing on your established market is especially important if you’re trying to get funding.

Risk is an inevitable part of starting and growing a business. It’s impossible to control everything, but there are plenty of ways to limit internal and external threats to your company and its growth. One important resource to help you accomplish this is your business insurance provider.

Literally, small businesses need to manage their growth to avert disruptions that can bring business to a grinding halt. They should therefore be prepared by seeking insurance products that help them recover, this may include those that cover the cost of remediation and lawsuits.

Be adaptable!! One trait that successful startups often have in common is the ability to switch directions quickly in response to changes in the market. By allowing yourself to adapt and change quickly, you’re able to test different approaches to business and find out what works best.

You also need to focus on your customer experience. Customers’ perceptions of your business can really make or break a business. Deliver quality experiences and products, and they’ll quickly sing your praises on social media; mess it up, and they’ll tell the world even faster. Fast growth depends on making your current and potential customers happy with their experience. Compared with large companies, small businesses are nimble, and often better able to see, anticipate and respond to their customers’ needs. To be successful, you need to bring new and innovative products and services to market more quickly and develop and nurture long-term customer relationships. It is utmost important to listen to your customers and give them what they want. You need to diversify your offerings so you can best cater to the customers’ changing tastes.

It is important to invest in yourself. In the early stages of your business, you’ll likely see a very lean profit margin, so any money you do make should go directly toward helping you grow. A startup’s ability to invest in itself helps accelerate growth. In those early years, it’s critical to make sure that you’re redirecting any revenues back into the company. It’s vital to invest early and heavily in order to grow quickly.

Always think ahead!! While agility is an important quality for a startup, you can’t fly by the seat of your pants when you’re running a business. Planning your next step, even if that means anticipating all possible scenarios, is the best way to stay grounded and secure as your business evolves.

Importantly, set the foundation in place, water it and watch it grow.