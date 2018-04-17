How to create a win-win situation

By Miranda Naiman

Whether we realise it or not, we negotiate every day of our lives – be it taxi/bajaj fare, bargaining with a shopkeeper, negotiating a job offer; or finalising terms on a lease agreement. In my experience, there are six fundamentals that will increase your chances of a win-win outcome, no matter what you are negotiating about.

Strategy – Stepping into a negotiation without doing your homework would be the equivalent of drinking ditch-water and not expecting to get a stomach ache. Prepare thoroughly before you negotiate: Understand your bottom-line; study your opponent and stay several steps ahead by anticipating their desired result.

If you are negotiating a salary increment, ensure you have clear evidence to support your request – exemplary performance and examples of how you exceed targets/expectations will serve you well. Remember that the number of years you have worked at an organisation is rarely justification for a raise; in these challenging economic times your employer is looking for you to make a tangible impact at work.

Clarification – Children are often scolded for asking ‘too many questions’ and yet research shows that asking the right questions directly correlates to intelligence. Ensure you can make educated decisions during your negotiation by asking questions that add value to your cause. Your opponent may try to distract you by skimming over finer details: prevent this by confidently asking questions.

Concession – Negotiating is a like a dance, both parties have a role to play as you aim for consensus. You will have to let smaller things go to achieve your ‘big picture target.’ Think about what you are willing to let go of, or relinquish in order to get what you really want. Compromise is about give and take, and a negotiation without compromise is merely a disagreement that will end with neither party getting what they want. Always aim for a win-win.

Assertiveness – Being passive and meek won’t get you far in a negotiation as you will be easily dominated. Tapping into your assertive-self will have you confidently articulating your needs with flair and maintaining positive communication throughout.

An assertive person isn’t afraid to ask for what they want without taking advantage of their opponent – in short, they don’t step on people to get ahead in life. Approach your negotiation with dignity, professionalism and mindful that there is a relationship at stake.

Confirmation – Throughout your conversation, there will be key agreements that are reached – or terms – ensure you summarise these as you go, to avoid allowing your opponent to rescind them later. For example, in a salary increment negotiation you might confirm “so we have agreed that if I manage to bring in the xxx account, I will be eligible for a 20% increment” or with a new landlord “we have agreed that I am to pay USD 10 per sqm since I am making a 6-month payment upfront.” Put these agreements in writing.