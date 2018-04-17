Love letters turned into a book

Q: Where did you get the idea to start writing books?

Writing books has never been my primary objective. I was just enjoying writing short articles and fiction stories at my spare time. I started serious writing in 2013 after staying at home for almost a year without a job or any source of money and wrote my first book called Students of Life. I sold my cell phone and borrowed additional money from my friends to cover printing costs. In 2014 I wrote the second book called Makaburi Yameelemewa Utajiri for which I sold a thousand copies. In 2016 I wrote my third book called Open Letter To My Future Wife.

Q: Were you focused to get the three books published?

Yes. While writing all these 3 books, my goal was to publish them and get money to finance my business operations.

Q: How did you begin writing? Did you intend to become an author, or do you have a specific reason or reasons for writing this book?

It just happens I complete a book. For instance in my third book (open letter to my future wife), I started writing it in early 2015 after departing with my beautiful girlfriend who left me to get married to another man. The day she left, I wrote a short love letter telling my unknown “future wife” how she should behave when we meet. I remember posting that letter on my Facebook profile and received many resposes from my friends demanding another letters of such kind. I wrote the second letter, third, fourth until it turned into a series of short letters called OPEN LETTER TO MY FUTURE WIFE! I then compiled the letters and published a book.

Q: What authors do you like to read? What book or books have had a strong influence on you and your writing?

Many are foreign authors like Myles Munroe, OG Mandino and T.D Jakes. James Mwang’amba and Eric Shigongo are local authors whom I read their books as well. Fiction stories of Eric Shigongo had a strong influence on my writing career since I was a little child. Other books like The Greatest Salesman in the World by OG Mandino inspired me to take a pen.

Q: How many hours a day do you devote to writing?

I wake up around 4am everyday and start writing for 2 hours before going job.

Q: Do you write every single day?

Not every day. Sometimes I use my time reading books to expand my knowledge.

Q: Do you meet your readers at book signings, conventions, or similar events?

Yes. Normally I meet them at workshops and youth gatherings.

Q: Tell us some more about your books.

I write inspirational books. Books that focus on helping people grow and realise their inborn potential. My book Students of Life is analysing the difference between students that are found in schools and those who are out of schools. That in schools you are taught a lesson first and the test follows but in life you get tested first and you get a lesson from the test. The book MAKABURI YAMEELEMEWA UTAJIRI is revealing the wealthiest place on earth.

That the graveyard is the wealthiest place on earth because down in the graves are buried great talents that never came into being because those who were gifted with those talents never lived to the fullest.

Q: How hard is it to establish and maintain a career in writing?

It needs not just talent but commitment, persevearance and consistence in writing.

Q: What books have most influenced your life?

The Richest Man in Babylon and The Greatest Salesman in the World by OG Mandino

Q: What was the hardest part of writing your books?

Doing research on statistics and other important data before writing the books. I normally read other books, search on the internet and ask friends on various key issues before writing any of my books and that’s the hardest part on me.

Q: Did you learn anything from writing your books and what was it?

Being an author is the act of creation. You become the master of your script and readers follow you to see what will happen to your characters. I did learn that authors have a big influence to their readers and to the society in general, hence their writings should be much of positive learning than of mass destruction.

Q: What are your future project(s)?

I have a project called ‘Inspiring Youth Africa’. I haven’t launched it yet but soon will be in the media. It involves visiting high school students and conducting motivational speeches on how they should utilise their stay at school.

Q: If you couldn’t be an author, what would your ideal career be?

A musician. I like music though I don’t have a good singing voice.

Q: Any last thoughts for our readers?

It’s nice to be a reader than a writer. Being a reader you add something new in your mind, being a writer you just give out what has become old in your mind. Though I’m an author but I’m a good reader too. Tea and bread are the food for the body but a word is the only food for the mind. Let’s feed our minds with good readings.