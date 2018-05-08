Ask Teacher Owere: We can fight bullying through forgiveness

Bullying is an age old problem in the education system; it has come to be recognized as a serious problem for students across the world. Bullying behaviours are usually placed into one of three categories which are physical, verbal and relational.

Physical bullying refers to overt physical behaviors such as hitting, punching, and theft.

Verbal bullying refers to overt verbal behaviors such as name-calling, teasing, and threatening speech. The most clandestine bullying behaviors are categorised as relational.

Targets of relational bullying suffer exclusion from social groups, are the subject of hurtful rumors, or are rejected by their peers. The most covert examples of relational bullying can even include behaviors such as directing a threatening or intimidating stare towards someone.

Essentially, relational bullying aims to hurt its targets by damaging their peer relationships.

And as agreed it is also difficult to combat, with even the best interventions achieving only limited success. This is why many researchers have investigated various coping strategies by which students might deal with the harmful effects of bullying.

Researcher Luke Egan proposes that the process of forgiveness could act as an effective coping resource, allowing students to replace bullying-induced negative emotions with other-focused positive emotions.

He says bullying is characterised by interpersonal transgressions, and forgiveness has been conceptualised as a coping response to precisely such offenses.

Prior to the 1970s, school bullying generally was not acknowledged as being particularly harmful to school students.

Many adults then viewed it as ‘character forming and a necessary part of growing up’.

The preceding evidence indicates that bullying has an immediate detrimental effect on its targets and on the school environment as a whole.

To make matters worse, the negative impact of bullying can persist even into adulthood, as a number of retrospective studies have shown. Being bullied frequently is likely to be a considerable source of stress” Forgiveness presents itself as an effective process by which to reduce such stress. Findings suggest that forgiveness serves to counter the physiological impact of transgressions, and may thus serve as a buffer against health problems.

This suggests that if students could be assisted to be forgiving in response to being bullied, they might enjoy superior health and be protected against some of the detrimental effects of being unforgiving.

School-based initiatives to promote forgiveness could play a valuable role in this regard: teaching children and adolescents to forgive could not only help them to overcome the hurtful effects of being bullied, but also equip them with an important, health protective life-skill that will benefit them throughout their lives.

According to a 2005 study by Smokowski and Kopasz targets of school bullying often become isolated as a result, and so interpersonal coping strategies may not be accessible to many bullied students. One of the benefits of forgiveness is that it is “rooted within the individual.