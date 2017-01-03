2016: a year that saw changes in education

By Salome Gregory @SGregory sgregory@tz.nationmedia.com

Since the fifth government came into power over a year ago, the Education industry in Tanzania went through a lot of changes as a way of fighting against poor quality of education standards that have persisted for years.

As success brings you the education round up for 2016, the question of where our education is heading still remains in limbo. Will the various changes that have been effected push for positive results in the education sector, or will the situation remain dire?

The introduction of free education

Among the major promises that were greatly anticipated as President Magufuli took power was the introduction of free education from Primary to Secondary levels.

Such a move, however positive it might have been in the initial stages, has proven costly for the education sector. Most of the education reports between 2015 and 2016 show falling standards of education quality in the country, a recent research titled ‘Reality check: Citizens’ views on education in a fee free era’ reveals that only 50 per cent of citizens say the quality of education has improved.

The report by Twaweza shows that, 35 per cent of the citizens think the quality has remained the same while 15 per cent think it has become worse. The survey is based on data from Sauti za Wananchi, Africa’s first nationally representative high-frequency mobile phone survey.

On July 13 last year, President Magufuli was quoted saying that after the fee free education, the increase in number of children for grade I rose from 1,282,100 to 1,896,584, equal to 84.5 percent which led to scarcity of 1,400,000 desks.

However the scarcity was solved as a total of 1,000,000 desks were made available around the country.

An interview with Nellin Njovu a researcher at Twaweza says that, the findings are based on data collected from 1,806 respondents across Mainland Tanzania between 7 and 14 August 2016.

She was quoted saying, though citizens made positive remarks on the fee free education, 60 per cent of the interviewed said that if they had money to support their children’s education they would take them to private schools.

“However the findings appeared to be positive. Most of the education challenges such as lack of teachers, poor infrastructure, and lack of learning materials left parents with minimum income with the desire to take their children to private schools,” says Njovu.

Poverty and early pregnancies were mentioned to be among other factors that lead to poor quality of education as most of the affected young girls don’t get an opportunity to go back to school.

University of Dodoma saga

In May last year, 7,802 students were expelled from the University of Dodoma (Udom) due to lack of necessary qualifications. It was later said that the expelled students had scored Division Four in the national Form Four Examinations.

The students were among those who were pursuing special diploma courses in science subjects.

Dr Leonard Akwilapo, The Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, said the ministry made the decision after consultations with the students’ parents.

In July, the Minister of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, announced that only 382 of the expelled students would continue to pursue the special course because they had the necessary qualifications.

Dr Akwilapo said 6,595 students had been posted to other teacher training colleges, and the government would pay Sh600,000 annually as tuition fees for each student for two years.

The students were posted to colleges in Morogoro, Mwanza (Butimba), Mpwapwa, Songea and Tukuyu.

Dr Akwilapo added that the remaining 269 students had been posted to various vocational training centres because they did not qualify for diploma or certificate courses.

Teachers certificate verification

With the increase of forged documents and certificates, last year the government decided to verify certificates of various government officials. The verification brought a state of pandemonium to most as they were forced to go back to their respective graduate schools to collect the certificates.

It’s now mandatory for employers in both government and private institutions to consult with the National Examinations Council (NECTA), in verifying academic transcripts used by job-seekers in their organisations.

NECTA Board Chairperson, Prof Rwekaza Mukandala, said the move will help contain forgery, counterfeiting and impersonation of academic certificates used by people to secure jobs and other useful services in the institutions.

Colleges banned

A total of 2,000 students were affected after two colleges were declared unqualified to be recognised as colleges. In addition, the National Council for Technical Education (Necta) banned a total of 26 vocational skills colleges due to lack of qualified standards.

The Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) banned St. Joseph University College of Agricultural Science and Technology (SJUCAST) and Information Technology (SJUCIT) Songea campuses in Ruvuma Region from undertaking academic businesses, saying they were delivering low standard education contrary to the standards set by TCU.

TCU executive secretary Prof Yunus Mgaya, was quoted saying the move affected 2,046 students who had to be transferred to other institutions in the country that offer same courses.

However, he noted that all expenses for students’ transfer were to be covered by the university and TCU worked on issuing reallocation of students to ensure that they reported to their new colleges as soon as the next semester began.

All students pursuing agriculture-related programmes, and both diploma and Bachelor science students in computer science and some pursuing science with education were moved to Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA).

Prof Mgaya said 282 students were studying Bachelor’s degree in Technology in Agriculture, 61 were pursuing technology in horticulture, 255 agricultural engineering and technology and, 238 food processing engineering.

He said 732 others were pursuing Bachelor’s degree in Science (education), 250 computer science (education), 196 science in education with computer science and 81 computer science. According to the guidelines set by the commission, all higher learning institutions must have lecturers whose level of education starts from Master’s degree and above.

No graduation gowns for pre-schoolers

The excitement of wearing graduation gowns from nursery pupils to diploma levels vanished and majority of diploma graduates did not show up for their graduation after a prohibition on wearing the gowns for those from nursery to diploma levels was passed.

This was after the Minister of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training Prof Joyce Ndalichako was quoted on social media saying that it was necessary to distinguish the level of education of the lower level student from that of higher level so that the pupil desire to reach there.

She said that the graduation gown appeared to be a common garment for students of all levels and advised that this should not continue and instead only those from degree level and above should have the privilege of wearing the gown.

Top officials sacked

Generally, 2016 was a year when a number of top officials in different sectors lost their jobs.

In February, Ndalichako, ended the contract of Director General of Higher Education Students Loans Board (HESLB) George Nyatega and three other directors to pave the way for investigations on misuse of funds.

In June, Prof Ndalichako said that a special audit by government’s Chief Internal Auditor confirmed that at least Sh23 billions could not be accounted for. Six months after this revelation, the fate of Mr Nyatega and his subordinates is still unknown.

Changes in qualification to join university

Education minister was quoted by this paper announcing to stop using the grade point average (GPA) system to grade candidates in national Form Four and Six examinations. The announcement was made on January 20 last year while in Dodoma.

She directed the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) to immediately revert to the division system, which was abolished in 2014.

Her decision to restore the old system was taken after Necta had failed to convince her on the advantages of the GPA system over the division system they previously used.

Prof Ndalichako said, Necta had explained that the system was introduced following recommendations by stakeholders

Fire incidents

The year 2016 went along with several fire incidents that affected most of the secondary schools. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa banned the use of candles and any other reckless use of fire sources that can result to fire eruption.

In Arusha, it was reported that six schools were burnt. The cause of the fires was believed to be candles, stoves and electrical malfunction.