A TEACHER'S DIARY : Ford, Kizito stranded in village

By Mwalimu Andrew

You will all remember how my brother Pius travelled home in December for Christmas, but left even before Christmas Day. He left after a special audit of his pockets revealed that he did not have enough funds to last him beyond Christmas. I am sure he had something in his pocket, but it was not enough to sustain the lifestyle he wanted to display.

At the time, I called Pius a coward for running away from his problems, but seeing what those who did not muster the confidence to run away are now going through in Mwisho wa Lami, I agree with whoever said that cowards live longer.

Let us start with Ford, my brother who is a warden at Shimo La Tewa Prison. No sooner had Pius left than Ford called me to say that he would be coming. Initially they had planned to both be at home over Christmas as we had planned to – all the three boys – confront mzee and force him to conclude the small matter of dividing the land he inherited from our grandfather among us. You see, mzee only showed us where to build, but never said he had given us the land.

Even as we did this, we knew that Ford stood to benefit more given his closeness with the old man, since he usually gives him used prisons boots every time he comes for leave.

But back to my story, Ford arrived on Saturday December 24. He was loaded: a new Raleigh bicycle, a cupboard, mattresses, beds, sofa set, name them, and it took some time for his luggage to be off loaded from Mbukinya, the bus that is now giving Msamaria Mwema a run for its money.

We spent the whole morning moving Ford’s things from Mwisho wa Lami Market to his house, and organising the house. We were done by around 10am and Ford asked if lunch was ready. It was not.

“Twende Cosmas,” he said. Cosmos had just opened and we were the first customers. If you have not been to Cosmos Bar and Rest, then you do not know what you are missing. A bar that is older than me, it is usually active in December, but goes dormant for the rest of the year, only opening during end month and on select Fridays when important people are visiting Mwisho wa Lami.

“Choma mbuzi kilo moja na ugali,” ordered Ford, as if he was ordering prisoners. I would have been surprised if they had goat meat. We took Summit as we waited for the food. Before he arrived, he had asked that I bargain for him a good mbuzi and I invited the seller for negotiations, A few minutes later he paid and the mbuzi was delivered at home.

The next say, Kizito, Rasto’s son arrived. You will remember Kizito as my cousin who married Nimo from Murang’a. He arrived with his wife and two children. From the time they arrived, Kizito was inseparable from Ford. Ford’s wife, Rumona, arrived on December 26 and she too became inseparable from Nimo, Kizito’s wife. And life was good for the two families. The aroma of chapati wafted from their houses every day as they hosted guest after guest.

On January 1, there was a feast at Ford’s home. The goat was slaughtered and Ford invited his friends for lunch followed by drinks. He had bought two crates from Cosmas and as soon as these were depleted, we all went to Hitler’s, where drinks flowed until very late.

Trouble started two days later, on Tuesday evening. I was seated at home, planning on how to start off the new term the next day when Caleb, Ford’s son came to my house crying. I did not wait for him to say anything as I then heard wails from Ford’s home.